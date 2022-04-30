The soccer player was arrested in North Carolina late last month after allegedly driving while intoxicated with her children in the car

Hope Solo Announces She Is Voluntarily Entering In-Patient Alcohol Rehab After Her March Arrest

Hope Solo is taking time off to address her "challenges with alcohol."

The soccer star, 40, released a statement on her social media Friday announcing she will be entering an alcohol treatment program.

She also revealed she has asked that her induction into the National Soccer Hall of Fame, which was scheduled for this year, be delayed.

"I have contacted the Hall of Fame and respectfully requested a postponement of my Hall of Fame induction ceremony to 2023," Solo wrote in a statement posted on her Twitter and Instagram.

"I will be voluntarily entering an in-patient alcohol treatment program to address my challenges with alcohol."

"At this time, my energies and focus are totally directed to my health, healing and taking care of my family," she added. "I want to thank the Hall of Fame for their support and for understanding my decision."

Her decision to enter rehab comes after Solo was arrested in North Carolina on March 31, after allegedly driving her twins — daughter Lozen and son Vittorio, 2 — while intoxicated.

The former U.S. goalkeeper was taken into custody at the time outside a Winston-Salem Walmart, PEOPLE confirmed with local authorities at the time.

Solo was charged with driving while intoxicated, misdemeanor child abuse, and resisting arrest in connection with the alleged incident.

She was booked into the Forsyth County detention center and subsequently released, according to a spokesperson for the Winston-Salem Police Department.

On April 1, Solo's lawyer addressed the charges on the sports star's social media pages, noting that "her kids are safe" and claiming that the story "is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest."

"She looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges," the statement added.

The former athlete became a household name playing for the U.S. women's national soccer team from 2000 to 2016. Named the U.S. Female Soccer Player of the Year in 2009, Solo is a World Cup champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist.

On March 4, 2020, Solo and her husband, former NFL player Jerramy Stevens, became first-time parents to their twins.

In 2014, during Solo's time playing for the women's national team, she was arrested following an alleged domestic violence incident in which she allegedly hit her sister and nephew. She pleaded not guilty and was asked to sit out for a game after her release. In 2018, the charges against her were dropped.

In the midst of the 2014 controversy, Solo issued a public apology on her Facebook page, calling the situation "highly unfortunate."

"I understand that, as a public figure, I am held to a higher standard of conduct," the statement said, in part. "I take seriously my responsibilities as a role model and sincerely apologize to everyone I have disappointed."

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.