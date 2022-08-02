Greenfield tells PEOPLE that he was excited to work with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback in "a very unique way"

Tom Brady Is Also a 'GOAT Off the Field' in His Business Ventures, Says Hoo.Be CEO Jordan Greenfield

When it comes to social media, Tom Brady keeps his Instagram and Twitter pages pretty simple: it's all about family and business.

So when hoo.be creator and CEO Jordan Greenfield got the opportunity to "organically" connect with the NFL legend, he knew he'd be able to get Brady on board with the hoo.be app, which helps social media users simplify their profiles and corral all their most-needed links in one place.

"Tom was so nice to work with," Greenfield tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I think for him, he's become a lot more than a football player."

The two collaborated on an ad for BRADY underwear where the Instagram-famous Dude With Sign held up — what else — a sign telling the 44-year-old Brady to "Stop trying to promote your underwear, Tom." In the ad, the seven-time Super Bowl winning QB, understandably, takes offense and knocks down the sign with a football.

"We all had a great time at the shoot," Greenfield says. "It was truly an honor to be able to support the launch of Tom's BRADY underwear line using the hoo.be platform."

Hoo.be has become a go-to app for many celebrities because users can put all of their content in one place and give fans a single link to find everything — from new podcasts to videos to their TikTok page.

"For someone like Tom, he's a pretty busy man, so he's not the one that's actively in there with his hoo.be page," Greenfield explains. "This is what the platform is for — to give creators such as Tom the ability to promote projects in fun and effective ways, while maintaining control every step of the way."

tom brady Credit: Hoo.be

The father to sons Jack, 14, Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9, used to be more selective with what he was posting on social media, hardly ever sharing his kids and or anything about his personal life with wife Gisele Bündchen. But Greenfield noticed that Brady — who retired, and then un-retired earlier this year — had "become more actively involved" in social media, and would be perfect for a collaboration with hoo.be.

tom brady, Jordan Greenfield, Seth Philips Credit: Shadow Lion

"The Tom Brady campaign was something that was in the works for a while," Greenfield says. "But we ended up setting up and having an idea for a campaign to help promote Tom's BRADY underwear and we saw an opportunity to bring together F--kjerry, Dude with a Sign and Tom, to all take part in that."

Tom Brady and family Credit: Tom Brady/Instagram

They shot the campaign at Brady's home in Boston, and Greenfield, who's a native of the city, found the experience to team up with the former New England Patriot "surreal." The CEO says he was was blown away by Brady's kindness and hospitality.

"You would think with somebody with so much pressure and the spotlight always on him, that he might be a little bit cold or not give us up and comers the time of day," Greenfield says. "But he's just an incredible guy. I'd say the GOAT off the field more so than on the field."

