Hoda Kotb Celebrates After Winning Super Bowl Bet Against Eagles Fan Savannah Guthrie

The New Orleans Saints are one step closer to going to the Super Bowl, which is good news for Hoda Kotb, but bad news for her Today show colleague Savannah Guthrie.

Ahead of last Sunday’s playoff game between the Saints and the Philadelphia Eagles, the co-hosts, who were rooting for opposing teams, agreed to a “friendly bet.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

If the Saints lost, Kotb, 54, would have to don an Eagles jersey while passing out breakfast to commuters on the subway — while if the Eagles lost, Guthrie, 47, would have to do the same, while wearing a jersey from the opposing team.

And since the Saints ended up winning 20-14, when Monday morning rolled around, Guthrie had to face defeat and reluctantly joined a very enthusiastic Kotb to hand out celebratory cookies and coffee at a New York subway station.

“Feelin like a big ole loser,” Guthrie wrote alongside a series of images of the pair, as she showed off the Saints jersey and winter hat she was forced to wear.

RELATED: Today Anchors and Their Families Wear Matching Christmas Pajamas — See the Sweet Pictures

In a clip from the pair’s outing which was shown on Today, Kotb gleefully walks Guthrie through the team’s fight song, imploring her to sing it “like you mean it!”

However, when it came time to actually hand out the cookies and coffee, the Eagles fans made sure to tell plenty of commuters that she had “lost a bet.”

Guthrie went on to caption a series of photos from the trip, “Stages of grief #Eagles#lostbet #Hodaisannoying 😂.”

Mirroring the actual five stages of grief, although Guthrie appears angry towards the beginning of the slideshow, by the end, she has a big grin on her face as she posed with Kotb and her tray of cookies.

RELATED: Savannah Guthrie Claps Back at Today Show Viewer Who Blamed Producers for Her ‘Fugly’ Dress

While the Saints sailed past the Eagles this weekend, they’ve still got one more hurdle standing between them and Super Bowl LIII.

This Sunday, the team will take on the Los Angeles Rams, the winner of which will get their shot at the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Joining them will be either the New England Patriots or the Kansas City Chiefs, who will also face off on Sunday.

RELATED VIDEO: Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie Open Up About Balancing Family with Today

After months of speculation, it has been confirmed that Maroon 5 will headline the 2019 Super Bowl LIII Pepsi Halftime Show.

Joining the band will be Travis Scott and Atlanta native Big Boi of Outkast.

Scott went on to tell PEOPLE that before he agreed to perform at the event, he made sure the NFL would join him in making a $500,000 contribution to Dream Corps, a non-profit organization that champions social justice.

“I back anyone who takes a stand for what they believe in,” Scott said in a statement to PEOPLE. “I know being an artist that it’s in my power to inspire. So before confirming the Super Bowl Halftime performance, I made sure to partner with the NFL on this important donation. I am proud to support Dream Corps and the work they do that will hopefully inspire and promote change.”

Super Bowl LIII Pepsi Halftime Show will air Feb. 3 on CBS.