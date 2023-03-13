Canadian Hockey Referee Arrested After Allegedly Hitting 10-Year-Old Player

A hockey referee in Canada was arrested for allegedly hitting a young player at the conclusion of a game this weekend.

According to the Canadian Press, Quebec City police spokesperson Sandra Dion said police responded to the incident at Sainte-Foy arena just before 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Witnesses said the referee, who has not been publicly identified, "deliberately" nudged a 10-year-old player in the abdomen.

"Personally, I was more surprised than shocked," an employee of the ice rink told TVA Sports in a translation.

Dion did not specify the cause of the alleged altercation but mentioned that the man was arrested following discussions with witnesses and parents.

"The parents in the stands were really not happy," they continued. "They started yelling at the referee and obviously decided to call the police."

The purported victim sustained no injuries, per the Canadian Press.

The incident occurred when the teams were making their way to the locker room, the outlet added.

"The man was released a few hours later on a promise to appear," Dion said of the referee, according to TVA Sports.

A representative for Hockey Québec in the Chaudière-Appalaches area called the referee's actions "deplorable."

The referee was immediately suspended and will not return to the ice until the police inquiry concludes, they added.