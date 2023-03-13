Canadian Hockey Referee Arrested After Allegedly Hitting 10-Year-Old Player

Hockey Québec said the referee was suspended immediately and will not return until a police investigation is completed

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn PFP
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 13, 2023 03:23 PM
hockey referee
Photo: Getty

A hockey referee in Canada was arrested for allegedly hitting a young player at the conclusion of a game this weekend.

According to the Canadian Press, Quebec City police spokesperson Sandra Dion said police responded to the incident at Sainte-Foy arena just before 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Witnesses said the referee, who has not been publicly identified, "deliberately" nudged a 10-year-old player in the abdomen.

"Personally, I was more surprised than shocked," an employee of the ice rink told TVA Sports in a translation.

Dion did not specify the cause of the alleged altercation but mentioned that the man was arrested following discussions with witnesses and parents.

"The parents in the stands were really not happy," they continued. "They started yelling at the referee and obviously decided to call the police."

The purported victim sustained no injuries, per the Canadian Press.

The incident occurred when the teams were making their way to the locker room, the outlet added.

"The man was released a few hours later on a promise to appear," Dion said of the referee, according to TVA Sports.

RELATED VIDEO: Former Hockey Player Jimmy Hayes Dead at 31 Just 3 Months After Welcoming Baby Boy

A representative for Hockey Québec in the Chaudière-Appalaches area called the referee's actions "deplorable."

The referee was immediately suspended and will not return to the ice until the police inquiry concludes, they added.

Related Articles
Tom Sizemore arrives at the premiere of "The Expendables 3" in Los Angeles
Tom Sizemore's Life, Career and Controversies: Everything to Know
Golden State Killer's Murder Victims
Cold Cases Heat Up: How Advances in DNA Technology Are Helping to Bring Justice for Victims
Ezra Miller
A Timeline of Ezra Miller's Recent Controversies
Ashley Richards, Deputies Arrest Preschool Teacher for Child Abuse
Daycare Teacher Allegedly Captured on Video Punching 4-Year-Old in Head: 'Do You Want Me to Hit You?'
https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-misael-sanchez?utm_campaign=m_pd+share-sheet&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter Misael Sanchez
29-Year-Old Dies Two Weeks After Being Beaten During Massive Brawl at Calif. Soccer Match
Ja Morant
Police Investigating NBA Star Ja Morant After He Allegedly Displayed a Gun on Social Media
Murdaugh Family
Everything to Know About the Murdaugh Family Murders, Including Alex's Conviction
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Relationship Timeline
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Relationship Timeline
Bryn Forbes #10 of the Minnesota Timberwolves arrives to the arena before the game against the Orlando Magic on February 3, 2023 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
NBA Player Bryn Forbes Arrested After Allegedly Hitting Woman Repeatedly After Argument
3:54 / 19:00 Richard Fierro hailed as a hero for stopping Club Q shooter
Army Veteran and Drag Performer Among the Heroes Who Stopped Club Q Gunman: 'I Was Done with War'
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who Died in 2022
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry attend the European Premiere of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' at Royal Albert Hall on December 12, 2017 in London, England
King Charles' 2 Children: Everything to Know About Prince William and Prince Harry
Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 401 of You
The Best Shows on Netflix to Stream Now
2021 NBA All Star Players
Celtics Fan Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Water Bottle at Kyrie Irving: 'We Are Not Animals'
Arne Espeel
Arne Espeel, 25-Year-Old Belgian Soccer Player, Dies After Saving Penalty: 'This Is a Disaster'