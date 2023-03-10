Entertainment Sports Minnesota Hockey Player Uses State Tournament for Viral 'Promposal': He 'Just Went for It' Luverne High School hockey player Brady Bork asked his girlfriend to prom with a message on his hockey stick By Jason Hahn Jason Hahn Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 10, 2023 06:39 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: WCCO/CBS Minnesota A Minnesota high school hockey game had a heartwarming moment during the 2023 state boy's hockey tournament on Wednesday. According to NBC Sports, Luverne High School hockey player Brady Bork asked his girlfriend, Sarah Stegenga, to prom in a unique way. As he stood in front of the camera during player introductions before the game, Bork raised his stick, which revealed the message: "Hey Sarah, Prom?" A video of Bork's "promposal" went viral on social media, and Stegenga even posted a response to Bork on another hockey stick, which had "Yes!" written on the tip. One clip of the moment posted to TikTok has already been viewed millions of times. Although Luverne lost the game 0-6, it was still a memorable night for the young couple, who are now looking forward to their prom date. Bobby Hull: Hockey Hall of Famer and Stanley Cup Champion Dead at 84 Stegenga expressed her surprise in an interview with CBS News, saying "I didn't know what to think, I was super shocked." She added: "It made me happy that he was so bold with it and just went for it." World's Longest Hockey Game Played for 252 Hours amid Below Freezing Temperatures Bork also spoke about the proposal, saying he didn't want to say it out loud because Sarah was at the game and wouldn't have heard him over the jumbotron. CBS News noted that Luverne's run in the consolation bracket ended on Thursday, but Bork scored a goal. Speaking after the game, Bork joked that he might check Twitter to make himself feel better.