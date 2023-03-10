Minnesota Hockey Player Uses State Tournament for Viral 'Promposal': He 'Just Went for It'

Luverne High School hockey player Brady Bork asked his girlfriend to prom with a message on his hockey stick

Jason Hahn
March 10, 2023
Photo: WCCO/CBS Minnesota

A Minnesota high school hockey game had a heartwarming moment during the 2023 state boy's hockey tournament on Wednesday.

According to NBC Sports, Luverne High School hockey player Brady Bork asked his girlfriend, Sarah Stegenga, to prom in a unique way.

As he stood in front of the camera during player introductions before the game, Bork raised his stick, which revealed the message: "Hey Sarah, Prom?"

A video of Bork's "promposal" went viral on social media, and Stegenga even posted a response to Bork on another hockey stick, which had "Yes!" written on the tip.

One clip of the moment posted to TikTok has already been viewed millions of times.

Although Luverne lost the game 0-6, it was still a memorable night for the young couple, who are now looking forward to their prom date.

Stegenga expressed her surprise in an interview with CBS News, saying "I didn't know what to think, I was super shocked."

She added: "It made me happy that he was so bold with it and just went for it."

Bork also spoke about the proposal, saying he didn't want to say it out loud because Sarah was at the game and wouldn't have heard him over the jumbotron.

CBS News noted that Luverne's run in the consolation bracket ended on Thursday, but Bork scored a goal.

Speaking after the game, Bork joked that he might check Twitter to make himself feel better.

