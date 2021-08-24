Hockey Player Jimmy Hayes Died One Day After Celebrating His Son's 2nd Birthday

Just hours before his unexpected death on Monday, former pro hockey player Jimmy Hayes was celebrating his son's second birthday with his family.

Hayes, 31, and his wife Kristen both shared photos and videos from their toddler Beau's special day Sunday.

In one photo, reposted from a friend on Hayes' Instagram Story on Sunday, Beau sat at a kiddie table with another toddler waiting for birthday cake — which turned out to be an impressive dessert topped with a recycling truck leaving candy pieces in its wake.

Kristen shared some behind-the-scenes looks at the birthday party on her Instagram Story too, including a sweet video of Hayes jumping on a trampoline with Beau.

One photo posted to her account showed Hayes pushing Beau and 3-month-old Mac in a dual stroller.

"My boys 🤍 ," she wrote atop the snapshot.

There was also a photo of the father-son pair at an arcade.

Hayes was pronounced dead Monday morning at his home in the Boston suburbs, a law enforcement official told The Boston Globe. His cause of death has not yet been released.

The athlete's death comes just over three months after he and Kristen welcomed son Mac on May 5.

Sharing the news of his second son's birth on Instagram the next day, Hayes wrote, "Mac 'Daddy' Hayes has arrived 8.4lbs and 20in 5/5/21 #CincoDeMaco."

Hayes' final grid post before his death was shared just a few days later to wish Kristen a happy Mother's Day.

"Happy Mother's Day to this amazing mama!!!" he wrote in the caption. "Can't thank you enough for what you do for us we love you so much. #boymom."

Hayes played seven seasons in the NHL after playing for Boston College. He played for two years on his hometown team, the Boston Bruins.

"The Boston Bruins are heartbroken by the passing of Dorchester native and former Bruin Jimmy Hayes," the NHL team shared in a statement Monday. "Our thoughts are with his wife Kristen, his sons Beau and Mac, and the entire Hayes family during this very difficult time."

After playing his final season in the NHL in 2019, Hayes launched a podcast, Missin Curfew, with fellow hockey alums Shane O'Brien and Scottie Upshall.