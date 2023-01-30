Bobby Hull: Hockey Hall of Famer and Stanley Cup Champion Dead at 84

Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull died Monday at 84, the National Hockey League Association Alumni confirmed.

"The NHL Alumni is deeply saddened to learn that Bobby Hull has passed away at the age of 84," the organization said of the former Chicago Blackhawks star in a statement shared on Twitter.

"Hull was a driven player who always gave fans a memorable experience at every game and brought them to their feet," they continued. "In his retirement, 'The Golden Jet' was never in a rush to sign every autograph as an ambassador for the Blackhawks, one of his favourite accomplishments."

Hull began his career with the Blackhawks in 1957. The franchise paid tribute to him with a statement on social media.

"The Chicago Blackhawks are saddened by the passing of Blackhawks legend Bobby Hull, a superstar for our franchise between 1957 and 1972," the team said.

The team remembered Hull as "part of an elite group of players who made a historic impact" on the franchise.

"The Golden Jet helped the Blackhawks win the 1961 Stanley Cup and delivered countless memories to our fans, whom he adored," they said. "Generations of Chicagoans were dazzled by Bobby's shooting prowess, skating skill and overall team leadership that led to 604 career goals, a franchise record that remains to this day. We send our deepest sympathies to the Hull family."

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman recalled Hull's talents on the ice.

"When Bobby Hull wound up to take a slapshot, fans throughout the NHL rose to their feet in anticipation and opposing goaltenders braced themselves," he said in a statement. "During his prime, there was no more prolific goal-scorer in all of hockey. As gregarious a personality as he was explosive as a player, Hull was a true superstar and the face of the Chicago Blackhawks throughout the 1960s and early '70s."

Bettman continued: "The National Hockey League mourns the passing of one of its most iconic and distinctive Players. We send our deepest condolences to his son, fellow Hockey Hall of Famer Brett; the entire Hull family; and the countless fans around the hockey world who were fortunate enough to see him play or have since marveled at his exploits."