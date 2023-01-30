Bobby Hull: Hockey Hall of Famer and Stanley Cup Champion Dead at 84

The Chicago Blackhawks confirmed Bobby Hull's death in a statement on Monday morning

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 30, 2023 05:07 PM
Former player Bobby Hull of the Chicago Blackhawks waves to the crowd during the Blackhawks Victory Parade and Rally on June 28, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois.
Photo: Jonathan Daniel/Getty

Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull died Monday at 84, the National Hockey League Association Alumni confirmed.

"The NHL Alumni is deeply saddened to learn that Bobby Hull has passed away at the age of 84," the organization said of the former Chicago Blackhawks star in a statement shared on Twitter.

"Hull was a driven player who always gave fans a memorable experience at every game and brought them to their feet," they continued. "In his retirement, 'The Golden Jet' was never in a rush to sign every autograph as an ambassador for the Blackhawks, one of his favourite accomplishments."

Hull began his career with the Blackhawks in 1957. The franchise paid tribute to him with a statement on social media.

"The Chicago Blackhawks are saddened by the passing of Blackhawks legend Bobby Hull, a superstar for our franchise between 1957 and 1972," the team said.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Getty
R: Caption . PHOTO: Denis Brodeur/NHLI via Getty

The team remembered Hull as "part of an elite group of players who made a historic impact" on the franchise.

"The Golden Jet helped the Blackhawks win the 1961 Stanley Cup and delivered countless memories to our fans, whom he adored," they said. "Generations of Chicagoans were dazzled by Bobby's shooting prowess, skating skill and overall team leadership that led to 604 career goals, a franchise record that remains to this day. We send our deepest sympathies to the Hull family."

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman recalled Hull's talents on the ice.

"When Bobby Hull wound up to take a slapshot, fans throughout the NHL rose to their feet in anticipation and opposing goaltenders braced themselves," he said in a statement. "During his prime, there was no more prolific goal-scorer in all of hockey. As gregarious a personality as he was explosive as a player, Hull was a true superstar and the face of the Chicago Blackhawks throughout the 1960s and early '70s."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bettman continued: "The National Hockey League mourns the passing of one of its most iconic and distinctive Players. We send our deepest condolences to his son, fellow Hockey Hall of Famer Brett; the entire Hull family; and the countless fans around the hockey world who were fortunate enough to see him play or have since marveled at his exploits."

Related Articles
Bill Walton John Mayer
John Mayer to Join Bill Walton's 'Throw It Down' NBA Telecast on Monday Night
HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 03: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates a 29-17 win against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on November 03, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images); KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 05: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs is introduced before the game against the New England Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium on October 05, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts to Be First Black Quarterbacks to Meet in Super Bowl
Donna Kelce’s Sons Playing Against One Another in the Super Bowl, Travis and Jason Kelce
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce Will Make History as First Brothers to Face Off in Super Bowl
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 28: In an aerial view of State Farm Stadium on January 28, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. State Farm Stadium will host the NFL Super Bowl LVII on February 12. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Philadelphia Eagles Will Face Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 Super Bowl
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin Speaks Publicly For First Time Since Cardiac Arrest: 'Can't Tell You How Appreciative I Am'
Rob Gronkowski Says Tom Brady Had 'No Clue' He Would Suggest He Date Sally Field on His Podcast
Rob Gronkowski Says Tom Brady Had 'No Clue' He Would Suggest Sally Field as a New Girlfriend
Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes Says He's Been Getting Advice from Tom Brady Ahead of AFC Title Game
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor OK After Being Hit by Car While Biking: 'Could've Been Dead'
Breanna Stewart #30 of the Seattle Storm poses for a portrait during Media Day on August 5, 2020 at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
Breanna Stewart Wants the WNBA to Charter Flights Next Season, NBA Stars Agree: 'No Matter How Much'
Travis and Jason Kelce
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce: Everything to Know About the NFL Brothers
Joe Burrow with his parents
All About Joe Burrow's Parents, Jimmy and Robin Burrow
Deion Sanders BTS Shots from Super Bowl Commercial
Deion Sanders Talks Quality Time with Family and Filming Their Super Bowl Ad: 'There's Strength in Unity'
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks through the tunnel prior to an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.
Tom Brady Lost 15 Lbs. During Tumultuous NFL Season and Divorce from Gisele Bündchen: Report
Rob Gronkowski, Camille Kostek
Rob Gronkowski Says He and Girlfriend Camille Kostek 'Definitely Talk' About Getting Engaged
CBS announcers Billy Packer, left, and Jim Nantz laugh during a break in the championship game in the Big Ten basketball tournament in Indianapolis, . Packer, an Emmy award-winning college basketball broadcaster who covered 34 Final Fours for NBC and CBS, died Thursday night, Jan. 26, 2023. He was 82. Packer's son, Mark, told The Associated Press that his father had been hospitalized in Charlotte, N.C., for the past three weeks and had several medical issues, and ultimately succumbed to kidney failure Obit Packer Basketball, Indianapolis, United States - 12 Mar 2006
Longtime College Basketball Announcer Billy Packer Dead at 82
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin's Cincinnati Health Team Given a Key to the City by Mayor