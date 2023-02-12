A History of the Super Bowl Gatorade Pours to Better Your Betting Odds This Year

01 of 14 2021: Blue Kevin C. Cox/Getty Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was doused in blue after the team's win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa Bay, Florida. According to Sports Illustrated, the tradition of pouring Gatorade over the winning team's head coach began in the mid-1980s — but the exact year depends on who you ask.

02 of 14 2020: Orange David Santiago/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was covered in orange after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Miami.

03 of 14 2019: Blue Elsa/Getty New England Patriots players gave head coach Bill Belichick a blue Gatorade shower after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta.

04 of 14 2016: Orange Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty The Gatorade matched the hats when the Denver Broncos poured orange drink on head coach Gary Kubiak following their win over the Carolina Panthers in Santa Clara, California.

05 of 14 2015: Blue Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty It was Patriots blue again for head coach Bill Belichick after a win over the Seattle Seahawks in Arizona.

06 of 14 2014: Orange Rob Carr/Getty Orange you glad you weren't in the way when head coach Pete Carroll was covered by the champion Seattle Seahawks (who beat the Denver Broncos) in New Jersey?

07 of 14 2011: Orange John Iacono /Sports Illustrated via Getty It was almost a Packers-appropriate color for Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy at Super Bowl XLV against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Texas.

08 of 14 2010: Orange Bob Rosato /Sports Illustrated via Getty Noticing a trend? The New Orleans Saints opted for orange when celebrating their victory against the Indianapolis Colts with head coach Sean Payton in Miami.

09 of 14 2009: Yellow Focus on Sport/Getty Black and yellow! The Pittsburgh Steelers used a signature hue for their Super Bowl XLIII tradition with coach Mike Tomlin in Tampa after beating the Arizona Cardinals.

10 of 14 2008: Clear Linda Cataffo/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Coach Tom Coughlin was clearly cold when the New York Giants poured clear Gaotrade on him in Arizona following their win against the New England Patriots.

11 of 14 2006: Clear Damian Strohmeyer/Sports Two in three years! Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher also avoided a stain when his team poured one out in Detroit after besting the Seattle Seahawks.

12 of 14 2001: Yellow RHONA WISE/AFP via Getty More like Brrrrr-ian Billick! The Baltimore Ravens coach was also doused in yellow in Tampa after defeating the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXXV.

13 of 14 1995: Clear ROBERT SULLIVAN/AFP via Getty After Super Bowl XXIX against the San Diego Chargers in Miami, San Francisco 49ers coach George Seifert got the clear Gatorade treatment.