A History of the Super Bowl Gatorade Pours to Better Your Betting Odds This Year

The tradition of dousing the Super Bowl's winning coach in Gatorade dates back to the mid-1980s: see some of the messy moments!

By Kate Hogan
Published on February 12, 2023 12:27 PM
01 of 14

2021: Blue

2021 Super Bowl LV gatorade
Kevin C. Cox/Getty

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was doused in blue after the team's win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa Bay, Florida.

According to Sports Illustrated, the tradition of pouring Gatorade over the winning team's head coach began in the mid-1980s — but the exact year depends on who you ask.

02 of 14

2020: Orange

2020 superbowl gatorade
David Santiago/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was covered in orange after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Miami.

03 of 14

2019: Blue

2019 per Bowl LIII gatorade
Elsa/Getty

New England Patriots players gave head coach Bill Belichick a blue Gatorade shower after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta.

04 of 14

2016: Orange

2016 gatorade superbowl
Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty

The Gatorade matched the hats when the Denver Broncos poured orange drink on head coach Gary Kubiak following their win over the Carolina Panthers in Santa Clara, California.

05 of 14

2015: Blue

2015 Super Bowl XLIX gatorade
Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty

It was Patriots blue again for head coach Bill Belichick after a win over the Seattle Seahawks in Arizona.

06 of 14

2014: Orange

2014 Super Bowl XLVIII gatorade
Rob Carr/Getty

Orange you glad you weren't in the way when head coach Pete Carroll was covered by the champion Seattle Seahawks (who beat the Denver Broncos) in New Jersey?

07 of 14

2011: Orange

2011 Super Bowl XLV gatorade
John Iacono /Sports Illustrated via Getty

It was almost a Packers-appropriate color for Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy at Super Bowl XLV against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Texas.

08 of 14

2010: Orange

2010 Super Bowl XLIV gatorade
Bob Rosato /Sports Illustrated via Getty

Noticing a trend? The New Orleans Saints opted for orange when celebrating their victory against the Indianapolis Colts with head coach Sean Payton in Miami.

09 of 14

2009: Yellow

2009 Super Bowl XLIII gatorade
Focus on Sport/Getty

Black and yellow! The Pittsburgh Steelers used a signature hue for their Super Bowl XLIII tradition with coach Mike Tomlin in Tampa after beating the Arizona Cardinals.

10 of 14

2008: Clear

2008 superbowl gatorade
Linda Cataffo/NY Daily News Archive via Getty

Coach Tom Coughlin was clearly cold when the New York Giants poured clear Gaotrade on him in Arizona following their win against the New England Patriots.

11 of 14

2006: Clear

2006 Super Bowl XL gatorade
Damian Strohmeyer/Sports

Two in three years! Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher also avoided a stain when his team poured one out in Detroit after besting the Seattle Seahawks.

12 of 14

2001: Yellow

2001 SUPER BOWL BILLICK GATORADE
RHONA WISE/AFP via Getty

More like Brrrrr-ian Billick! The Baltimore Ravens coach was also doused in yellow in Tampa after defeating the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXXV.

13 of 14

1995: Clear

1995 superbowl gatorade
ROBERT SULLIVAN/AFP via Getty

After Super Bowl XXIX against the San Diego Chargers in Miami, San Francisco 49ers coach George Seifert got the clear Gatorade treatment.

14 of 14

1987: Orange

1987 Super Bowl XXI gatorade
Focus on Sport/Getty

In one of the very first ceremonial Gatorade pours, New York Giants coach Bill Parcells was covered in orange after besting the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXI in Pasadena, California.

Related Articles
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are both three-time All-Pro picks and each has won a Super Bowl. The big advantage: Travis is 2-0 against his older brother. The Kelce brothers face off one more time when the Philadelphia Eagles (1-2) host the Kansas City Chiefs (1-2) on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2021 Chiefs Eagles Preview Football, Kansas City, United States - 17 Sep 2017
31 Sets of Siblings Who've Competed in the NFL in the Last 10 Years
Jerome Bettis attends the Fanatics Super Bowl Party on February 12, 2022 in Culver City, California.
Steelers Legend Jerome Bettis Says He Briefly Considered Retirement Before Winning 2006 Super Bowl
HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 03: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates a 29-17 win against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on November 03, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images); KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 05: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs is introduced before the game against the New England Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium on October 05, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts to Be First Black Quarterbacks to Meet in Super Bowl
Donna Kelce Reveals Which of Her Two Sons She’s Rooting for at the Super Bowl
Donna Kelce Reveals Which of Her Two Sons She's Secretly Rooting for at the Super Bowl
Donna Kelce’s Sons Playing Against One Another in the Super Bowl, Travis and Jason Kelce
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce Will Make History as First Brothers to Face Off in Super Bowl
Travis and Jason Kelce
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce: Everything to Know About the NFL Brothers
Kelce Family
All About Travis and Jason Kelce's Parents, Ed and Donna Kelce
Tom Brady
Life After Football: The Notable Second Acts of NFL Stars
Oct 24, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals run game coordinator Sean Kugler against the Houston Texans at State Farm Stadium.
Arizona Cardinals Assistant Sean Kugler Reportedly Fired for Allegedly Groping Woman in Mexico
Super Bowl Confetti Kids
Crazy for Confetti! Adorable Photos of NFL Stars and Their Kids Celebrating Past Super Bowls
stephen ross and brian flores
Brian Flores Hired by Pittsburgh Steelers After Filing Lawsuit Against NFL Alleging Discrimination
Super Bowl LVI
Los Angeles Rams Defeat Cincinnati Bengals to Win Super Bowl 2022
Wayne Sermon, Dan Reynolds and Ben McKee of Imagine Dragons perform onstage at the Fourth Edition of the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest presented by On Location held at Footprint Center on February 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)
Stars at Super Bowl 2023 Parties in Arizona
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Relationship Timeline
Female Navy pilots to make historic flyover at Super Bowl l GMA
All-Women Team of Navy Pilots to Make History with Flyover at Super Bowl 2023: 'Humbled and Honored'
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 30: Actor Paul Rudd talks with kicker Harrison Butker #7 of the Kansas City Chiefs before the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Paul Rudd Says Watching Chiefs in Super Bowl Will Be 'Stressful' but Hopes to 'Be Elated at the End'