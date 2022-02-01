12 Outstanding, History-Making Black Winter Olympians

Williams (right) was the first woman to win summer and winter Olympics medals. As a sprinter, she won gold in the 4x100m at the London 2012 Games and silver in the 100m at the Athens 2004 Games.

In 2014, she competed at the Sochi Olympics and won silver in the two-woman bobsled. Her teammate was none other than fellow trailblazer, Elana Meyers Taylor (left).