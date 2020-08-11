The gemologist was "a kind, caring and beautiful person," her father said in a statement Monday

New York Giants' Co-Owner Steve Tisch's Daughter Hilary Dies at 36: 'It Leaves a Hole in Our Hearts'

Hilary Tisch, the daughter of the New York Giants' chairman and co-owner Steve Tisch, has died. She was 36.

"Hilary was a kind, caring and beautiful person," Steve said in a statement provided by the Giants to PEOPLE. "Her mother, sisters, brothers and I are devastated by her passing. It leaves a hole in our hearts and our lives."

"She, like so many others, bravely fought the disease of depression for as long as she could," the producer said. "We love and will miss her dearly. Our family is utterly heartbroken and is mourning its tragic loss. We ask for privacy during this very difficult time."

Hilary died Monday in the hospital following an apparent suicide attempt over the weekend, TMZ reported.

Hilary was a jewelry designer and gemologist, and one of the founding partners of Doen, a Los Angeles-based brand.

In her biography for the company, the creative consultant said that she split her time between LA and Aspen, Colorado, with her dog Pearl.

Hilary said that in addition to antique jewelry, her passions included "discovering and collecting vintage furniture, objects and beautiful clothing both old and new. I am usually drawn to unique and special pieces that appear modern despite their age."

Hilary also volunteered with the nonprofit Operation Smile with her father and siblings to provide free surgeries to those with cleft lips and cleft palates.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Giants co-owner John Mara offered condolences to the Tisch family.

"On behalf of the Mara family and the rest of the Giants organization, I want to express our deepest sympathy to Steve and his family. Our hearts are heavy for their loss of Hilary. We pray for their peace and comfort."

Hilary, born on November 1, 1983, is survived by her father Steve, her mother Patsy and her siblings Will Tisch and his wife Grace, Elizabeth Tisch, Holden Tisch and Zachary Tisch.