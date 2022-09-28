Body of Missing U.S. Mountaineer Hilaree Nelson Found in Nepal

Rescuers searching for mountaineer Hilaree Nelson recovered her body in Nepal Wednesday, two days after she went missing while skiing the mountain Manaslu

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 28, 2022 08:33 AM
US Mountaineer Hilaree Nelson Missing After 'Skiing Into Crevasse'
Hilaree Nelson. Photo: Hilaree Nelson/Instagram

Rescuers searching for American ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson have recovered her body via helicopter in Nepal two days after the 49-year-old disappeared while skiing the mountain Manaslu.

On Wednesday, rescuers searching for Nelson located her body after bad weather made search-and-recovery efforts difficult on Monday and Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

A high line drop from a rescue helicopter was used to retrieve Nelson's body, according to ABC News, citing confirmation from Nelson's sponsor, The North Face.

A helicopter flew Nelson's body to a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal's capital, so doctors could perform an autopsy, the AP reports.

On Monday, Nelson and her partner Jim Morrison had ascended the peak of Manaslu, an 26,781-foot mountain that stands eighth-tallest in the world, with three Sherpa guides before they attempted to ski down from the summit, reported The New York Times.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hilaree Nelson of Telluride, Colorado, and James Morrison of Tahoe, California, raise their fists as the pair arrived in Kathmandu, Nepal, . The two American extreme skiers who overcame weather conditions, delays, equipment and oxygen issues to successfully ski down from the summit of the world's fourth-highest peak Mount Lhotse returned safely from the mountains US Mountain Skiers, Kathmandu, Nepal - 04 Oct 2018
Hilaree Nelson and Jim Morrison. Niranjan Shrestha/AP/Shutterstock

A quarter-hour after Nelson and Morrison started skiing, however, the group radioed the manager of expedition organizers Shangri-La Nepal Trek to report that Nelson appeared to fall into a 2,000-foot crevasse, reported Outside magazine.

"The duo reached the true summit of Manaslu at 11.30 A.M. local time. And about 15 minutes later I got a call from our staff at Base Camp that her ski blade skidded off and [she] fell off the other side of the peak," Jiban Ghimire, managing director of Shangri-La Nepal Trek told Outside on Monday.

An unspecified eyewitness told The Himalayan Times Monday that Nelson appeared to fall roughly 80 feet into the crevasse during the accident.

Brazillian runner Fernanda Maciel, who was also on the mountain Monday, wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday that Nelson encountered an avalanche near Manaslu's summit Monday, leading to her disappearance.

In the post's caption, Maciel wrote that she herself had turned down the mountain after a separate avalanche on Manaslu hit a separate climbing expedition, killing one person and injuring 14 more, according to The Times.

"More 6 people got injured. And the worst was that @hilareenelson was caught by another avalanche just below the summit," Maciel wrote, adding that she spent time with Morrison on Monday as they tried to find a helicopter to conduct a rescue mission.

View of the mountains near the village of Bimthang on the Manaslu Circuit, 12 days from the trailhead at Arughat Bazaar. The 16-day Manaslu Circuit is part of the Great Himalaya Trail (GHT), a series of trekking trails developed by Dutch aid agency, SNV, together with the Nepalese government, which crosses Nepal from East to West and when finished aims to cover 8000 kilometres across the Himalayas. Around 85% of trekkers to Nepal - approximately 100,000 people per year walk in the country's three most established areas- Annapurna, Everest and Langtang. Around 45% of people living in Nepals mountains live below the poverty line. The GHT hopes that by opening new walking trails tourism can become a tool for poverty alleviation.
View of the mountains near the village of Bimthang in Nepal. Leisa Tyler/LightRocket via Getty

"Jim just got into a helicopter now to try to find [Nelson] on the mountain," Maciel wrote in the post Tuesday.

Nelson, from Telluride, Colorado, was the first woman to climb two 8,000-meter mountain peaks when she ascended both Mt. Everest and nearby Lhotse, the world's fourth-highest peak, in a 24-hour time period, according to her website and the Times.

A mother of two, Nelson and Morrison were also the first people to ever successfully ski down from Lhotse's peak in 2018.

Nelson's website, which has not yet been updated with news of her body's recovery, adds that she was named National Geographic's 2018 Adventurer of the Year.

The website states that Nelson was "an avid proponent of wild places such as the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and holds to the philosophy that these places have huge significance in the well-being of both the planet and the human psyche."

Related Articles
US Mountaineer Hilaree Nelson Missing After 'Skiing Into Crevasse'
U.S. Mountaineer Hilaree Nelson Missing After Falling Into Crevasse in Nepal
DENALI NATIONAL PARK, AK - MAY 17: An aerial view of Mt. McKinley (top center) on May 17, 2014 in Denali National Park, Alaska. According to the National Park service, the summit elevation of Mt. McKinley is 20,320 feet above sea level, making it the highest mountain peak in North America. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)
New Jersey Man Dies at 19,700 Feet on Alaska's Mt. Denali, North America's Highest Mountain Peak
Full Circle Everest Expedition Team, first all Black climb.
First All-Black Climbing Team to Reach the Summit of Mount Everest Celebrates 'Historic Moment'
hay bales
9-Year-Old Gets Trapped Under Large Hay Bale After Chasing Kittens in Barn, Authorities Say
The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy makes its way through the Puget Sound on its way Thursday, Oct. 29, 2015, to its homeport of Seattle. The 420-foot polar icebreaker, the country's newest high-latitude vessel, returned to Seattle after cutting its way to the North Pole in support of a mission to study the health of the Arctic Ocean. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Civil Rights Activist Among 10 Victims Aboard Seaplane That Crashed in Waters Near Seattle: 'Devastated'
https://www.gofundme.com/f/kghqa7-medical-expenses?qid=bcb17ccf3823e7544119246966b490d8 Austin Bellamy Austin
20-Year-Old Ohio Man Expected to Recover After Being Stung 20,000 Times by Bees, Family Says
Going to the Sun Road Going to the Sun Road
19-Year-Old Climber Died 'Living the Life He Loved' in Fall at Glacier National Park
Sunset on Mount Denali previously known as Mount McKinley, the highest mountain peak in North America, at 20, 310 feet above sea level. Alaska Mountain Range, Denali National Park and Preserve.. (Photo by: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Austrian Mountain Climber Found Dead After Going Missing in Alaska's Denali National Park
13-year-old Golden Retriever who was rescued from a drain pipe
New York State Trooper Crawls Into Drain Pipe to Save Senior Golden Retriever
Elderly Woman with Broken Hip Rescued from Burning Home
83-Year-Old Woman with Broken Hip Rescued from Burning Home After 'Tough Time' Reaching Her
Xi Chen
Wife Speaks Out After Dad of 3 Dies While Climbing in Snow and Rain Near Mount Washington
Mary Wilson Missing
Authorities Call Off Search for Woman Whose Grandchild, 2, Was Found Alone Inside Locked Car in Alaska
Missing Hiker Donald Ernest Hayes
Missing Ariz. Hiker Found Dead 'Far Away from Civilization' — and His Dog, Who Survived, Was by His Side
Newburyport and Mutual Aid Partners Continue Water Search Throughout Night Into Morning for Missing 6-Year-Old Boy
Mom Dies After Jumping into Mass. River to Rescue Kids, Search for Missing Son Turns to Recovery Operation
Fred Zalokar
Endurance Athlete Fred Zalokar, 61, Found Dead After Hiking Through Yosemite National Park
Lauren E. Winstead
Search Teams Recover Body of 23-Year-Old Woman Who Went Missing After Going Over Virginia Dam