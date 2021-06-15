High Schooler Hits Game-Winning Shot After Beating Bone Cancer: 'God's Plan the Whole Time'

Nick Herrmann of Torrey Pines High School hit a three-point game-winner to win the San Diego's Boys Open Division Championship on Saturday night

Saturday night was unforgettable for one California high school as a basketball player made his triumphant comeback after battling cancer.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, student-athlete Nick Herrmann of Torrey Pines High School was diagnosed with a cancerous tumor in his left leg in 2018. He underwent four surgeries and spent more than two months in the hospital, all the while knowing there was a chance he could lose his leg.

One doctor told him he'd never play basketball again, Herrmann recalled to the Union-Tribune. "We hugged. We both cried," he said. "But that doctor didn't know me very well."

"I used that day as inspiration," Herrmann explained. "I was determined to prove her wrong."

Herrmann didn't play basketball last year because of his health crisis, but he eventually recovered (without losing his leg) and returned to the team this season as a key contributor.

"Honestly, it's a miracle," Torrey Pines coach John Olive told the Union-Tribune. "Not only that he's playing basketball, but that he's walking."

"There was nerve damage in the leg," he said. "He had drop foot. He was white and pasty, didn't look well at all. So now to be playing at a high level is truly amazing."

Then, on Saturday night, Herrmann had the shot of a lifetime.

With time running out in Torrey Pines' matchup against Cathedral Catholic High School in the San Diego's Boys Open Division Championship Game, Herrmann hit a game-winning three-pointer to seal the team's victory.

"I'm so glad [teammate Nate Witte] passed me the ball and I'm really blessed," he told KUSI Sports after the game. "It was God's plan the whole time."

Before Herrmann got the ball, the game was tied at 60 points a piece.

"Once I knew I shot it high enough, I just kind of told myself, 'I deserve this,' and I thought it was going in," Herrmann told KNSD.

"Thanks to my faith in Christ, I knew that I would always have the opportunity to get back here, and I'm just extremely blessed," he added.