A Florida community is mourning an 18-year-old high school quarterback who died this weekend while he tried to help a driver on the side of the road.

According to FOX affiliate WOFL, Nick Miner of East River High School died early Sunday when a car crashed into the truck he was in on the side of the road. The outlet said he was helping a friend out of a ditch at the time of the accident.

East River Principal Becky Watson announced the death to the community in a post on Facebook on Sunday.

"Earlier this morning I was notified of the tragic death of one of our students," Watson wrote. "I know I speak for our entire East River High community when I express the grief felt at the loss of one of our own."

"My thoughts and prayers are with this student's family and friends as they go through this extremely difficult time," she continued.

Miner was a senior at the school, CBS News reported.

"It hurts. He was a brother of the family. I wish he was still here," Miner's teammate, Parker Stoner, told WOFL.

He added: "Funny, always the class clown, but a leader on the field. Never gave up, always gave his all."

A 27-year-old driver of a Honda Insight "failed to observe" Miner's truck on Dallas Boulevard and struck it, WOFL reported, citing the Florida Highway Patrol.

Miner was thrown from his truck in the collision and died at the scene. Charges for the driver of the Honda are pending, and the crash remains under investigation.

"I don't think I'm ever going to get that picture out of my head," his father, Derek, told WOFL. "Of my baby boy stuck under that truck. We're all broken, we're all lost, we're in shock right now."

"I ran over so fast to him. And I saw him pinned under that car. And his friends were there," said Derek. "We were trying to lift it up, and we couldn't do anything."

Two women who were at the scene of the crash also experienced serious injuries, NBC affiliate WESH reported. Both were taken to a local hospital.

Miner's friend, Arlen Wadsworth, told the outlet that he was a "great guy," who was willing to "help out anybody."