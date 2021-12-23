High School Quarterback Robbie Roper, 18, Dies Due to Complications from a Routine Surgery

The 18-year-old was hospitalized in Gainesville, Florida, on Sunday after experiencing complications from a routine surgery, his football coach said

A Georgia high school quarterback and class of 2022 recruit has died after complications from a routine surgery.

Robbie Roper, 18, was hospitalized in Gainesville, Florida, on Sunday after experiencing undisclosed complications, his Roswell High School football coach Chris Prewett told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

He died Wednesday morning, his family confirmed in a statement posted to his social media.

"He was the biggest joy to our family," the statement read. "We are proud of the young man he has become. He will be missed by his friends and family dearly."

Roper finished his last season at Roswell High School throwing for 3,010 yards and 37 touchdowns, according to ESPN. Earlier this month, he was named the Georgia Region 5 Class 7A player of the year.

Following the news of his death on Wednesday, his coach shared condolences on Twitter, writing: "Heartbroken is a gross understatement."

"Robbie was a fantastic young man and a fighter all the way thru!! You will be missed in so many ways!! Prayers to this grieving family and our community," Prewett added.

Roswell High School principal Robert Shaw also shared a statement on social media.

"Robbie was a respected, well-liked student and a leader in our football program," Shaw said. "This is a very difficult time for our RHS family."

Roper was a class of 2022 recruit. He had earned the interest of numerous schools including the University of Florida, Ole Miss, TCU, and the University of Michigan. He had also recently been offered a scholarship offer from the University of Massachusetts, according to Sports Illustrated.

"It's definitely been crazy. I mean the first game of the season, I think I put up 450 [yards] passing and about 70 on the ground, so I knew what season it could end up being," he told the publication of his star season in an interview on Sunday. "Lately it's just been crazy. I know it's a little late in the game, but there's still a lot of schools that have been very interested and Florida has definitely been one of them."