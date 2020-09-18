High School Football Player Dies of Apparent Heat Stroke After Collapsing During Practice

A high school football player died after suffering apparent heatstroke and collapsing during practice in Louisiana, his friends and family said.

Remy Hidalgo, a junior at Denham Springs High School, died on Friday, three days after he collapsed on the football field as practice was ending on Tuesday, mom Ashley Roberson wrote on Facebook.

Remy was rushed to Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital in Baton Rouge, where he arrived unconscious and with a 106 degree fever, according to family friend Lee Ann Watson and The Advocate.

“Doctors fully believe Remy had a heatstroke,” she wrote on Facebook. “Remy has the biggest heart and is like our high school teddy bear, everyone loves him.”

Roberson shared an emotional Facebook post announcing her son’s death on Friday morning, calling it “the most impossible day in my life.”

“How will I get through life without you. The love of my life. My baby boy! You could not have been more perfect if you tried,” she wrote. “I wish I could take your place I don’t want to hear you are in a better place !! You are supposed to be with me. You still had too many things to finish and accomplish. I am mad right now!! Very mad!!!! This is not fair I just want you back.”

After spending the night in Baton Rouge, Remy was transported to Children’s Hospital in New Orleans on Wednesday, Roberson said, and his family said he was in desperate need of a blood transfusion.

A Wednesday night vigil at the school’s football field brought hundreds of students together to pray for their ailing classmate, The Advocate reported.

“If this would happen to anyone of us, Remy would be the first one here,” teammate Chris Smith told ABC affiliate WBRZ. “Probably one of the nicest guys I’ve ever been around. Great guy. Would quite literally give me the shirt off his back if I asked for it, that’s not an exaggeration at all.”

A spokesperson for Livingston Parish Public Schools told CBS affiliate WAFB in a statement that “all normal safety protocols were followed by coaches and staff” before and after Tuesday’s practice.

The statement said that Remy collapsed toward the end of practice, and that three trainers were present and immediately provided medical assistance and called 911.

“Everyone here is very saddened by this news. We all were praying and hoping for his recovery,” a spokesperson for the school board told WBRZ. “School counselors will be available today and in the coming days for any students or faculty who may need assistance. We ask for prayers today for his family and this community as we struggle with the loss of such a special young man.”