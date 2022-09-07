High School Football Player Dies After Going Unconscious During Game: 'We Love You So Much'

A Texas high school football player has died following an injury he sustained during a junior varsity game last week.

Yahir Cancino, a student at Dalhart High School, lost consciousness during a game on Sept. 1, according to a letter from Dalhart ISD Superintendent Jeff Byrd that was shared on social media.

A GoFundMe campaign set up for Cancino's family said the athlete was playing in the final quarter of the game when the incident occurred.

Per NBC affiliate KCBD, emergency personnel tried to revive Cancino, but the decision was made to airlift him to a local hospital.

On Facebook, Cancino's mother, Araceli Hernandez, said her son died of his injuries a day later.

Cancino's cause of death and the reason behind his loss of consciousness have not been revealed. However, KCBD reported that the young football player likely experienced a head injury.

"Thank you to the community of Dalhart and the Texas panhandle for all the prayers, the calls, text and messages but unfortunately Yahir passed from his injuries," she wrote in the post, which included a picture of Cancino smiling. "We ask for prayers for peace and healing not only for us but for all the people Yahir touched in his life."

Hernandez said the family chose to donate Cancino's organs to help others and "honor his memory."

"I know one thing for sure, that Yahir is with our Heavenly Father this kid love Him so much and was never afraid to share the gospel," she added. "I know he is up there pulling pranks and being the little rascal that he is. We love you so so much Yahir watch over sister, brother and Mom and Dad."

The GoFundMe campaign for the family has raised over $45,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.

On Sunday, Dalhart High School held a candlelight vigil in memory of Cancino, who they called "our sweet friend."