15-Year-Old High School Football Player Dies After Collapsing During First Practice of the Season

Joshua Ivory Jr. died Monday night after he went into distress and collapsed earlier that day at his high school in Georgia

A Georgia high school is in mourning after a 15-year-old football player died after collapsing during practice.

Joshua Ivory Jr., who played for Southwest High School in Macon, went into distress and collapsed on Monday evening, prompting the coaches to call an ambulance, according to The Macon Telegraph.

"We called 911, the fire truck was here in 5 to 6 minutes," Bibb County Athletic Director Barney Hester told The Telegraph. "It was handled in a timely manner... [Head Coach] Joe Dupree and his staff did a really remarkable job when we realized we had a student in distress."

Ivory was transported to a local hospital, where he died later that night. A cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

"Joshua was wonderful young man full of promise and zeal. He had an infectious smile and a very kind heart," wrote Principal A. Bernard Young in a statement. "He enjoyed sports and spending time with his family. Joshua's personality made it easy for him to make a great impression and huge impact on his teammates, coaches, and the entire Southwest family. He was one of a kind. A great example of a Southwest High School Patriot."

The medical emergency took place during the first practice of the season for schools statewide, on a day that reached 97 degrees. As part of a five-day acclimation period, players practice in shorts and helmets before they are allowed to practice in pads on August 2.

Practices were cancelled countywide on Tuesday, out of respect for Ivory, as school district leaders review their practice protocols. Meanwhile, a "crisis team" has been made available for players and staff, and counseling services are available to students throughout the week.

