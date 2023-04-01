High School Basketball Star Juju Watkins Reminds Women to 'Be Bold': 'Step Out Of Your Comfort Zone'

"If you have confidence with everything that you do, you can pretty much do anything," the Sierra Canyon star tells PEOPLE

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

Published on April 1, 2023

Juju Watkins is sharing her secrets to shining on and off the court!

The high school basketball star, 17, tells PEOPLE, "I want to make sure I look good and feel good," when she's getting ready for a game. "If I look good, if the hair is good, if the face is good, then I play my best."

Sierra Canyon's starting point guard, who was named MVP of the 2022 FIBA Under-17 Women's Basketball World Cup in Hungary, says, "If you have confidence with everything that you do, you can pretty much do anything."

Watkins, who committed to USC and will play there in the fall, says the best way for someone to feel comfortable in their own skin is to "figure out where they feel their most confident and try to keep that same energy with everything that they do."

HOUSTON, TX - MARCH 28: Juju Watkins #12 of McDonald's All American Girls West shoots a free throw during the McDonalds All American Basketball Games at Toyota Center on March 28, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Juju Watkins. Michael Hickey/Getty

"Step out of your comfort zone sometimes and live life to the fullest," Watkins adds.

The high school basketball star advises, "Always remember to be bold, always take risks," while she takes fans inside her beauty routine, which includes some of e.l.f.'s best-selling products, including the Power Trio, which is likely popping up all over your TikTok feeds: the Power Grip Primer, the O Face Satin Lipstick and the Halo Glow Liquid Filter..

The talented teenager is the top-ranked high school basketball player in the country as she plays for Sierra Canyon's team. Sierra Canyon's talented roster of athletes also boasts LeBron James' son, Bronny James.

