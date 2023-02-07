18-Year-Old High School Basketball Player Dies After Suffering Cardiac Arrest During Game

An 18-year-old high school basketball player died Monday after going into cardiac arrest during a basketball game.

Cartier Woods, a senior at Northwestern High School in Detroit, was put on life support after collapsing during a game on Jan 31.

His aunt and legal guardian, Dwanda Woods, told WXYZ-TV at the time of his hospitalization that her nephew had no known heart issues and had been administered CPR for 40 to 60 minutes after the incident occurred.

According to Cartier's high school basketball coaches, assistant coach Roland Eason and head coach Pierre Brooks, Cartier began to feel dizzy at the start the game.

"Coach, I'm dizzy," Cartier said, according to Eason's recollection of the game to The Detroit-Free Press. "I need to come out."

Cartier then collapsed to the floor, Brooks said.

"The whole crowd was in awe," he said. "They were gasping, based on what was going on."

Paramedics arrived between five and 10 minutes after the incident to take Cartier to the hospital.

Cartier's cousin, Melonie Woods Cartier Woods, created a GoFundMe campaign soon after in an attempt "to raise money and get as many of prayers we can get to get Cartier back to himself and doing what he loved to do."

"My mom Dwanda Woods adopted him in her care since he was 3 days old and helped him along the way to do what he loved to do play SPORTS," added Melanie in the campaign description, which has raised approximately $4,700 of its $20,000 goal.

Cartier was on life support for a week. He died Monday, the family confirmed to Fox 2 Detroit.

Cartier had dreamt of playing collegiate basketball, Dwanda said.