High School Apologizes for 'Unacceptable' Final Football Score After Beating Opponent 106-0

Inglewood High School Principal Debbie Tate issued a statement Monday apologizing for the school's conduct during the game after Inglewood beat Morningside High School with the brutal score on Oct. 29.

"We did not conduct ourselves with sportsmanship and integrity and the final score was unacceptable," Tate wrote. "Coach [Mil'Von James] has also offered his apologies to the Morningside High School football program and the larger school community."

"Our administration and coaching staff believe that athletics should be a source of pride for our community," Tate added. "While Friday's game did not reflect our best judgement as administrators, the Morningside High School and Inglewood High school football players, and their coaches have worked hard all season and deserve our respect."

The principal continued, "Our administration will work with our coaches to ensure that these mistakes are not repeated in the future, and that the Inglewood High School program conducts itself with the highest level of sportsmanship and integrity going forward.''

County Administrator Dr. Erika Torres also issued a statement following the Oct. 29 game. She wrote that the Inglewood Unified School District (IUSD) is "saddened beyond words by the events that transpired at the football game."

IUSD is also launching a "full investigation" into the game and plans to take "whatever steps are necessary to ensure that a similar outcome never happens again under an IUSD athletic program," Torres wrote.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Inglewood scored 56 points in the first quarter of the game. By halftime, the team's score reached 83, while their opponents remained at zero, per CNN.