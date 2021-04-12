Hideki Matsuyama made history Sunday, when he became the first Japanese golfer to win a PGA Tour major

Hideki Matsuyama Was Spotted with His Green Jacket at Atlanta Airport Following Historic Masters Win

Hideki Matsuyama is taking a victory lap with his new favorite jacket.

The Japanese pro golfer, 29, was spotted Monday at Atlanta's Hartfield-Jackson Airport, with his green Masters jacket draped over the seat next to him.

Fans noted he was flying coach to Chicago, not taking a chance with checking his new prized possession.

He made history Sunday, becoming the first Japanese player to win a PGA Tour major, finishing the tournament at 10 under par.

Reigning Masters winner Dustin Johnson presented him with the jacket during a ceremony Sunday at Augusta National in Georgia. "I hope I become a pioneer for many other Japanese to follow," Matsuyama said at the ceremony. "In the meantime, I will try to win more."

Five-time Masters winner Tiger Woods congratulated him on Twitter. "Making Japan proud Hideki," he wrote. "Congratulations on such a huge accomplishment for you and your country. This historical @TheMasters win will impact the entire golf world."

The coveted green jacket is usually reserved for Augusta National Golf Club members, but they are forbidden to leave club grounds.

The one exception is for Masters winners, who are allowed to take the jacket home and return it the next year.

There's a beloved history of Masters winners taking their green jackets out into the wild, including Phil Mickelson, who wore his to Krispy Kreme in 2010, and Patrick Reed, who sported his in a Chick-fil-A drive-thru in 2018.