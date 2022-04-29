Travon Walker, Aidan Hutchinson and Drake London Among the Overall Top 10 2022 NFL Draft Picks
The top 10 2022 NFL prospects have officially been drafted.
Thursday marks the ongoing first round of the NFL Draft, with football fans watching as top college players made the leap to the NFL.
Many prospects were in Las Vegas for the draft — which was broadcast on ESPN, NFL Network and ABC — while others watched virtually as they were selected, kicking off with the number one pick Travon Walker.
The first 10 players drafted were as follows:
1. Travon Walker to the Jacksonville Jaguars
2. Aidan Hutchinson to the Detroit Lions
3. Derek Stingley Jr. to the Houston Texans
4. Ahmad Gardner to the New York Jets
5. Kayon Thibodeux to the New York Giants
6. Ikem Ekwonu to the Carolina Panthers
7. Evan Neal to the New York Giants
8. Drake London to the Atlanta Falcons
9. Charles Cross to the Seattle Seahawks
10. Garrett Wilson to the New York Jets
Despite being the number one pick, Walker did not walk across the stage for his traditional photo-op with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. The Georgia defensive lineman reportedly declined the league's invitation to the Las Vegas event in order to celebrate without excluding any friends or family.
"I'm just happy to have the opportunity to get drafted and be in the position that I'm in," he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Walker joins the four other Georgia football alums who were drafted No. 1 overall: Frank Sinkwich (1943, Lions), Charley Trippi (1945, Cardinals), Harry Babcock (1953, 49ers) and Matthew Stafford (2009, Lions).
The second and third rounds of the NFL Draft are set for Friday, April 29 at 7 p.m. EsT while the final rounds will air Saturday, April 30 at 12 p.m. EST.