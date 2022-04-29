Travon Walker, Aidan Hutchinson and Drake London Among the Overall Top 10 2022 NFL Draft Picks

Travon Walker #44 of the Georgia Bulldogs leaves the field at the conclusion of the game against the Missouri Tigers at Sanford Stadium on November 6, 2021 in Athens, Georgia., Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson watches during warm ups before the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Georgia, in Miami Gardens, Fla

Travon Walker (left) and Aiden Hutchinson | Credit: Todd Kirkland/Getty; Lynne Sladky/AP/Shutterstock