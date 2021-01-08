"Last few days has been pretty crazy but feel like I’m in really good hands. Every day is a step in the right direction," the hockey star said

NHL's Henrik Lundqvist Says His Open-Heart Surgery 'Went Really Well' as He Thanks Doctors

Henrik Lundqvist is on the mend.

On Friday morning, the 38-year-old sports star — who is a goaltender for the Washington Capitals — revealed that his recent open-heart surgery went well and he is recovering.

Sharing a portrait of himself drawn by his young daughter, Juli Lundqvist, the hockey player noted it was "Day 3" since his surgery, which he said, "went really well."

"About 5 hours to get it all taken care of. Really appreciate the great staff here at the Clevland [sic] Clinic," he tweeted. "Last few days has been pretty crazy but feel like I’m in really good hands. Every day is a step in the right direction."

Lundqvist, who previously played for the New York Rangers, first detailed his health battle last month in a statement shared on Twitter.

"It breaks my heart (literally) to share this news: I will not be joining the Capitals this upcoming season. After many weeks of tests and conversations with specialists around the country, it's been determined that a heart condition will prevent me from taking the ice," he said. "Together, we have decided that the risk of playing before remedying my condition is too high. So I will spend the coming months figuring out the best course of action."

"... The news was very difficult to process but after the last test result earlier this week we knew there was only one way to go from here," he added. "I want to thank the entire Capitals organization for not only giving me this opportunity but also for their support throughout this challenging time. I will take the next few weeks to be with my family and I'll be back to share the next steps."

Later that same month, Lundqvist sent out a tweet thanking his family, friends, and fans for their support.

"It’s been a very emotional week for me and my family. I just want to express my gratitude for all the support from around the league and from people everywhere," he tweeted. "Life is full of challenges and I’m ready to tackle this one. Mindset is everything!"

Shortly after, the NHL star shared another statement to social media, detailing his shifted focus.

"Last 3 weeks my focus has shifted from training camp and the upcoming season to my health and what I can and can't do. Scheduled for an open heart surgery now — aortic valve replacement, aortic root and ascending aortic replacement, to be more exact," he said. "We all have our mountains to climb. Staying positive here and set on the road to recovery."

On New Year's Eve, Lundqvist followed up his messages with a reflective post ahead of his scheduled surgery.