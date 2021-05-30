Hélio Castroneves Wins 2021 Indianapolis 500, Ties Record for Most Wins with 4

The Brazilian racer previously won the Indy 500 in 2001, 2002, and 2009

Hélio Castroneves has done it again!

On Sunday, the Brazilian racing driver, 46, won the 2021 Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He is now tied with A.J. Foyt, Rick Mears, and Al Unser as the only four-time winners of the annual race, according to ESPN.

Castroneves, who was driving for Meyer Shanks Racing, passed opponent Álex Palou with two laps to go of the race and held onto the lead to take home the victory, per reports.

After he won, Castroneves took his victory lap and then stopped his car just past the start-line yard of bricks to do his trademark fence climb along with his crew.

Helio Castroneves Credit: Phil Abbott/Motorsport Images/Shutterstock

According to ESPN, this was the only Indy race on Castroneves' racing schedule this year.