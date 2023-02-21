Heisman Winner Caleb Williams Wants to Play for the Miami Dolphins: 'Probably My Number 1 Spot'

2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams knows he's returning to USC for at least one more year, but he admits he's still mulling over his next step after the college football season ends.

The 21-year-old will then be eligible for the 2024 NFL draft — and highly sought after, if he decides to throw his name in the ring — but he could also return to USC.

"I can't say right now [what I'll do]," Williams tells PEOPLE exclusively while celebrating his partnership with Ac+ion Water at Super Bow LVII in Phoenix, Arizona. "The expectation from everybody would be that I would leave and go pro, but that would be a very, very in the moment kind of decision after speaking to family members and mentors that I believe in and trust their word."

The USC sophomore had a huge season last year, his first with the Trojans after transferring from the University of Oklahoma and reuniting with former Sooners head coach, Lincoln Riley. Williams threw for 4,075 yards, which helped the team go 11-1.

Ali Gradischer/Getty

But should the AP College Football Player of the Year decide to enter the 2024 NFL draft, he already knows where he'd like to land.

"I like to be around younger coaches," Williams says. "I'd probably go to the Dolphins. I also would be able to play with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Mike Gesicki. The defense isn't bad. That's probably my number one spot."

Not only does Williams think the team has a talented roster, the aesthetics and Florida lifestyle help, too.

"I also like the colors," the Washington, D.C. native adds. "The colors are pretty cool and the weather's good."

But Williams makes it clear he'd be appreciative of wherever his name ends up getting called when the time comes to go to the NFL.

"San Fran, Raiders or Falcons," Williams says of other teams who are at the top of his list to play quarterback for one day. "I'd play anywhere."

Courtesy of Action Water

For now, Williams is enjoying some time off before next season and a trip to the Super Bowl with AC+ION Water, whom he partnered with for his charity, the Caleb Cares Foundation.

"AC+ION Water brought me to the Super Bowl, so I could go to the game with my dad, which is really special," he says. "They've helped unlock my full potential both on and off the field."

And Williams is excited for another year at USC, where he hopes to bring home another Heisman.

"It's a cool experience to be able to one, come back and kind of bring it back to USC and have such a prestigious trophy like that," Williams says. "It just sits in my living room on my counter. I walk in every day and I get to see that. It's awesome. I get to bring it back to USC, share that with all my teammates and go on another run to hopefully be able to win a National Championship. Maybe I'll get another Heisman next year, which would be really cool also.