Newly Crowned Heisman Trophy Recipient Kyler Murray Apologizes for Old Homophobic Tweets

Shortly after it was announced on Saturday that college quarterback Kyler Murray was the 2018 recipient of the prestigious Heisman Trophy, the athlete apologized on Twitter for several homophobic tweets he had written as a teenager.

“I apologize for the tweets that have come to light tonight from when I was 14 and 15,” Murray, 21, wrote on Sunday morning, just hours after he had been named the winner on Saturday.

“I used a poor choice of word that doesn’t reflect who I am or what I believe,” the athlete continued, adding, I did not intend to single out any individual or group.”

In the tweets, which were dated from 2011 and 2012, the then-teenager mocked others online by using the word “queer” or “queers.” Although many of the tweets have since been deleted, CNN pointed out that some are still online.

The Heisman Trophy Trust and the Oklahoma athletics department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Although the Oklahoma University player was awarded the Heisman Trophy, which is given annually to the most outstanding collegiate football player, Murray was drafted to a professional baseball team earlier this year.

Murray signed a $4.66 million contract to play for the Oakland Athletics, according to NBC News.

Murray’s apology comes just days after Kevin Hart chose to step down from hosting the Academy Awards after his past homophobic comments were resurfaced.

Although the actor and comedian initially refused to apologize for his remarks, he eventually did attempt to make amends.

“I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscar’s….this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past,” he tweeted on Dec. 6.

“I’m sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart,” Hart added. “Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again.”

Days after Hart stepped down, his friend Nick Cannon resurfaced old tweets from comedians Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman and Chelsea Handler that he said also used homophobic language.

Although Schumer and Handler have yet to comment on their resurfaced tweets, Silverman has expressed remorse for her past mistakes, recently telling The Guardian, “All I can do is learn from it, be changed forever by it, and do what I can to make it right going forward.”

And on Monday, Silverman shared a thread on Twitter by Greg Hogben, an LGBT and women’s rights advocate, who gave an explanation of why her and other female comedians comments on gay culture weren’t homophobic.