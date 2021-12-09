HBO Releases First Trailer for Scripted Series About Magic Johnson and '80s Los Angeles Lakers
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty will debut in March 2022
The Los Angeles Lakers are finally getting the Tinseltown treatment.
HBO Max released the first trailer for the highly-anticipated series about the 1980s Lakers, a team that featured Earvin "Magic" Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and famed head coach Pat Riley. The series, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, is set to debut in March 2022.
According to HBO, the series is based on Jeff Pearlman's book, Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers.
"There are two things in this world that make me believe in God: sex and basketball," John C. Reilly, who plays longtime Lakers owner Jerry Buss, says in the opening moments of the trailer.
The 1980s is known as one of the most important eras in the NBA, thanks to the rivalry between the Lakers and their longtime nemesis, the Boston Celtics, at the time led by the prolific Larry Bird.
The teams faced off three times in the eighties (1984, 1985, and 1987) with the Lakers winning two of those meetings.
Today, the Lakers and Celtics are tied for the most NBA championships of all time, with 17 apiece.
The series, produced by Adam McKay, also features Jason Clarke as NBA Hall of Famer Jerry West; Solomon Hughes as Abdul-Jabbar; Hadley Robinson as current Lakers owner, Jeanie Buss; DeVaughn Nixon as Norm Nixon; and Rob Morgan as Earvin Johnson Sr.
Jason Segel also stars as coach Paul Westhead and is joined by Michael Chiklis as Celtics coach Red Auerbach, Sally Field as Jessie Buss, and Adrien Brody as Coach Riley.