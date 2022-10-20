NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal is getting the documentary treatment this November, courtesy of HBO.

HBO Sports Documentaries announced Thursday that the four-part docuseries, SHAQ, will premiere on Nov. 23.

Through a series of exclusive interviews with O'Neal, 50, and various friends and family, the project will chronicle his rise to NBA superstardom, as well as his life behind closed doors.

O'Neal says he and HBO have "kept this documentary real from the start," and he's excited to open up to fans in this way. "I do feel like it is the most honest look into my life and career up until this point."

The four-time NBA champion said the process of making this documentary allowed him "to reflect publicly in a way" he never has before.

"I'm so proud of the work everyone has done to put it all together," O'Neal said in a press release.

(L-R) Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson and Shaquille O'Neal after winning the 2000 NBA Championship. Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty

SHAQ will also offer fans insight into O'Neal's upbringing in a military family, his extensive business ventures, and his life as a broadcaster.

An exclusive clip from the project will debut Thursday night during NBA on TNT.

The series includes new interviews with Dwyane Wade, Derek Fisher, Jerry West and Phil Jackson, among other former colleagues of O'Neal's.

RELATED VIDEO: Shaquille O'Neal's Son, Shareef, Says His Dad Doesn't Want Him to Enter NBA Draft: We 'Bump Heads'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Family members featured in the series include O'Neal's mother Dr. Lucille O'Neal, siblings Jamal and Lateefah Harrison and three of his children — Taahirah, Shareef and Myles.

SHAQ will premiere Wednesday, November 23 at 9 p.m., with episodes releasing on subsequent Wednesdays on HBO and HBO Max.