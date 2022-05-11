HBCU President Says Drug Search of Team's Bus Was Racially Motivated, Athlete Calls It 'Traumatizing'

Delaware State University Tony Allen says he and the school's women's lacrosse team are "incensed" after the team's bus was searched for drugs during a traffic stop in Georgia

Delaware State University President Tony Allen has condemned the recent drug search of the school's women's lacrosse team by Georgia police after the incident has gained public attention.

On April 20, the Delaware State University — a historically Black university (HBCU) — women's lacrosse team was traveling home from Florida on Interstate 95 near Savannah, Georgia, NBC News reported. Liberty County officers pulled the team's charter bus over for driving improperly in the left lane and asked driver Tim Jones, a Black man, to step outside before speaking to the students and staff.

In a video recording of the traffic stop, an officer tells the student-athletes that they will be searching their luggage, saying, "If there is anything in ya'lls luggage, we're probably gonna find it. I'm not looking for a little bit of marijuana but I'm pretty sure your guys' chaperones are gonna be disappointed in you if we find it."

Freshman lacrosse player Briana Johansen told USA Today that the players — who are predominantly Black — were "very confused" by the situation. "Shocked. We had no idea why they were searching our bags. They gave us this whole spiel on how it's normal in Georgia; it's how they're checking for trafficking of any kind," Johanson continued.

Johansen told the outlet that they were stopped for between 30 and 45 minutes, and many of her peers were asking questions of the officers about the nature of the stop, and why a traffic violation had led to a drug search.

"It is traumatizing for people to deal with. This is real," said Johansen. "This is stuff that really happens."

According to The Hornet Newspaper — Delaware State's student media outlet — senior lacrosse player Emily Campanelli said she felt like the officers "immediately saw a group of athletic girls teams and should have let us continue, but because the majority of the team are Black women it was a different result."

Addressing the incident in a letter to students and faculty, school President Allen said the student-recorded video of the stop "clearly shows law enforcement members attempting to intimidate our student-athletes into confessing to possession of drugs and/or drug paraphernalia."

"The belongings of the student-athletes, including suitcases in the luggage racks beneath the bus, were searched by police and drug-sniffing dogs," Allen said, adding that nothing illegal was found on the bus and the incident has left the team "incensed" and certain that they were racially profiled.

"We do not intend to let this or any other incident like it pass idly by," said Allen. "We are prepared to go wherever the evidence leads us. We have video. We have allies. Perhaps more significantly, we have the courage of our convictions."

In a press conference this week regarding the incident, Liberty County Sheriff William Bowman told reporters, "There were several commercial vehicles stopped that morning, including another bus where contraband was located. Due to the nature of the detail, a K9 was part of the stop and an alert was given by the K9. A K9 sniff of the exterior is not a search under the Fourth Amendment and does cause us to provide search of the vehicle."

"Before entering the motorcoach, the deputies were not aware that this school was historically Black or aware of the race or the occupants due to the height of the vehicle and tint of the windows," said Bowman, the Savannah Morning News reported.

Sheriff Bowman also addressed the allegations of racial profiling, saying, "As a veteran, a former Georgia state trooper and the sheriff for this department, I do not exercise racial profiling, allow racial profiling or encourage racial profiling."

However, Bowman assured that he is listening to the team and the school's leadership.