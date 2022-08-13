HBCU Fisk University's First Gymnastics Practice Goes Viral on TikTok: 'Just Making History'

Fisk University's first-ever gymnastics team is proudly making moves – and history!

The Nashville HBCU (historically Black college or university) held its first practice earlier this week and one of its members showed off her teammates' impressive skills in a now-viral video.

Zyia, who goes by @zyiaalexys on TikTok, shared a clip of the team stretching and flawlessly executing different types of flips – including some seriously impressive moves on balance beams.

"First gymnastics practice in all of Fisk University history," Zyia wrote over the video, which has roughly 725,000 views and more than 215,000 likes and 6,000 comments.

She noted in the caption that the team is the first for any HBCU, adding, "lets get it!"

Fisk University posted the clip on its official Twitter page and wrote, "Oh nothing, just making history!"

The university's head gymnastics coach Corrine Tarver previously spoke on the influence she hopes the inaugural team will have.

It's great to be the first HBCU," Tarver told NewsOne earlier this year. "What it does is open up opportunities for girls who want to have an HBCU experience and do gymnastics at the same time because it just wasn't something that was an option before."

Tarver, who has made history herself as the first Black gymnast to win the NCAA All-Around competition, added that there's another barrier she's looking for the team to break.

"Sometimes gymnasts that are Black and Brown are looked at as not having the ideal body type, or they don't have the right lines or things of that nature," she said. "So if they are not the superstars, they have a tendency to get overlooked a little. This is an opportunity for them to have a place because I understand how that feels, and I invite those girls to come on our team."

Fisk first announced its gymnastics team in February.

"Woman's gymnastics exemplifies the values of Fisk University: determination, excellence, and a commitment to a more just and equitable future," the school said in part. "These values have consistently been at the forefront of women's gymnastics and Fisk could not be more excited to welcome these remarkable student-athletes to the campus starting this coming fall."