Renee, Green's fiancée, called his technical fouls "money down the drain" while chatting with PEOPLE at the 2022 ESPY Awards Wednesday evening

Hazel Renee Jokes About Fiancé Draymond Green's Many Technical Fouls: There Goes 'the Wedding Fund'

Hazel Renee isn't thrilled with the many technical fouls that her fiancé, Draymond Green, racked this past NBA season.

While walking the red carpet of the 2022 ESPY Awards Wednesday evening, Renee, 36, joked with PEOPLE about Green's technical fouls, calling them "money down the drain."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The 2022 NBA Champ tends to lead the league in technical fouls — he had 14 last year — which each come with several thousand dollars in fines.

"There's the wedding budget right there," Renee said, referring to lost money that could've been used for the pair's upcoming nuptials. "If anyone wants to know where's the wedding budget, it's right there in text."

According to Green, 32, he doesn't have a favorite technical foul — given that he said "they kind of start running together" — though he did admit, "The one in Memphis, in the playoffs, I really enjoyed. I enjoyed that one a lot. So that was fun."

Green also explained to PEOPLE that the NBA wastes no time in collecting the money owed to them after players' incidents. "They just pull it from you," he said. "You never see it. It's just gone."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hazel Renee and Draymond Green Credit: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Earlier this year, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr accidentally spilled the beans about Green and Renee's wedding when he mentioned their engagement during an interview.

"The time's been great. A nice change of pace during the middle of the season, especially in mid-January. Beautiful weather here, and a lot of guys have brought family members. Draymond got engaged. A lot of great stuff," Kerr, 56, told reporters at the time, per Brides.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors poses with his wife Hazel Renee and his children after Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 16, 2022 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Credit: Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty

Renee has long been a hardcore supporter of her fiancé, and just last month was defending him on social media after Boston Celtics fans were cursing Green out during a game.

"Tough loss tonight but in NO WAY, shape or form should fans be allowed to chant obscenities at players," she wrote in an Instagram Story post, which took aim at both Celtics fans and the NBA.

Renee claimed the NBA did not enforce "code of conduct" rules that are placed on cards "at every seat." The small handouts warn fans that any disrespectful behavior could result in their removal.

"Are they not human?" Renee added in her post about fans in Boston. "Is someone standing at your job saying off the wall things to you?"