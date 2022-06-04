The Atlanta Hawks point guard opened up to PEOPLE about his determination to one day win an NBA championship

Trae Young Says He's Focused on Winning Title, Not Taunts from NBA Fans: 'Everything's Been Said'

Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks smiles during the game against the Miami Heat during Round 1 Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 22, 2022 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young keeps himself busy on and off the court.

The 23-year-old point guard recently announced that his Trae Young Family Foundation is building an athletic center in his hometown of Norman, Oklahoma. Not only that, but he has a wedding to plan after proposing to his longtime girlfriend Shelby Miller last December.

With the busy schedule that comes with training for the 2022-2023 NBA season, there's little time for much else. But Young says he is ready for the challenge — and he's prepared to win it all.

"I want to win a championship; that's the main goal," Young recently told PEOPLE while spending time with family in Oklahoma.

The statement illustrates the confidence that has helped Young carve out a name for himself in the NBA and even reach the Eastern Conference Finals last season.

But it was at the start of the 2021 playoffs that Young found himself the target of one of the most intense fan bases in all of the NBA.

During Atlanta's series against the Knicks, New York fans arrived at Madison Square Garden with costumes and large photos of birds after learning that Young fears them.

Days later, Young and the Hawks went on to eliminate the Knicks in the first round, four games to one.

"I'm at a space where everything's been said," Young explained. "So, there's really nothing new."

But the two-time NBA All-Star admitted that he'd "be lying" if he said reading negative social media comments didn't bother him, at least at one point in his career.

Now, he says, "nothing people say to me will affect me."

"I'm getting older and playing against grown men, it's going to take time to really develop and be the best version of yourself," Young said of his growth over the last few seasons.