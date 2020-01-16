Hawks Player Chandler Parsons Suffers Concussion and Whiplash in Car Crash After Practice

Image zoom Kevin C. Cox/Getty

Atlanta Hawks player Chandler Parsons was injured in a car accident after leaving practice on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Hawks announced that Parsons — a 31-year-old forward who played at the University of Florida before being selected in the 2011 NBA Draft — was involved in an accident that left him with a concussion and whiplash shortly after departing an afternoon practice with the team.

“Atlanta Hawks forward Chandler Parsons was involved in an automobile accident this afternoon following practice,” the team said. “After a medical evaluation at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex, Parsons has been diagnosed with a concussion and whiplash.”

The Hawks said Parsons would miss their upcoming game against the San Antonio Spurs.

“Parsons will now enter the NBA’s concussion protocol, won’t travel with the team for Friday’s game at San Antonio and his status will be updated as appropriate,” the statement added.

According to ESPN, Parsons was acquired by Atlanta in a trade from the Memphis Grizzlies last summer.

During his eight seasons in the league, Parsons has played for four teams, including the Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks before his time in Memphis and Atlanta.

This latest setback comes at a time when Parsons has struggled with injuries. He has experienced problems with his wrist this season and has only averaged 2.8 points per game.

“It sucks. It really sucks,” Parsons previously said of his limited playing time, as noted by HoopsHype. “Obviously, I want to play. I want to help.”

Parsons is currently in the last year of a four-year $94 million contract, according to the New York Post. He is set to earn more than $25 million this season.