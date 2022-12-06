Atlanta Hawks Announcer Bob Rathbun Suffers Scary Medical Emergency On-Air, Is Now 'Stable'

Bally Sports announcer Bob Rathbun was on-air when he suffered a scary medical emergency on Monday night.

Rathbun, 68, and co-host Dominique Wilkins were previewing the matchup between Oklahoma City Thunder and the Atlanta Hawks when Rathbun began to convulse.

Wilkins noticed shortly after the convulsions began and medical personnel came to Rathbun's aid when cameras cut away.

Bally Sports Southeast said in a statement that the announcer was taken to a local medical facility where he received treatment for dehydration. Fortunately, Rathbun is reportedly in "stable" condition and doing better.

"Prior to tonight's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, play-by-play announcer Bob Rathbun briefly lost consciousness on the court," the statement said. "Emergency medical professionals on-site quickly treated Rathbun for dehydration. He is stable, responsive and heading to Emory Midtown for further evaluation."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Rathbun was alert and responsive while medical personnel attended to him on the court.

Announcer Lauren Jbara was able to fill in for Rathbun, who has worked for Bally Sports since 1996, for the rest of the game.

The Atlanta Hawks came up short in the matchup, losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-114 on Monday night.