Harry Styles on Why He Really Loves the Green Bay Packers

Harry Styles is a cheesehead.

Yep, the British singer is a big-time Green Bay Packers fan — in fact, he even has a tattoo for the Wisconsin-based NFL team. But why?

After recording NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series, Styles opened up about his Pack allegiance in an interview with Stephen Thompson.

“When I was about six years old, I fell off my bike, and I cut my knee and I bled green and gold, and that was it,” teased Styles of how he first became a fan.

Styles, 26, then seriously revealed that when he “first started traveling to Los Angeles, I would stay with a friend who is from [Wisconsin], so those were the first games that I watched and we used to play like Madden but I was always playing as the Green Bay Packers.”

“They’re also the only NFL team owned by the fans, you know I like that … also a big fan of cheese,” said Styles, adding, “Packers were the team for me.”

RELATED: Harry Styles on Being a Muse for Ex Taylor Swift, His Robbery & More Highlights from His Interview with Howard Stern

Image zoom Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Styles — who released his second solo studio album, Fine Line, in December — said that he has once been to the Packers’ Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

“It was great, I actually went — it was a preseason game, and I was told the atmosphere was like the playoffs everywhere else,” he recounted to NPR. “They had like very big sausages, it was great.”

Styles also opened up about his decision to make his Packers affiliation permanent in the form of a tattoo, which is the G logo on his arm.

“We said, ‘If they win the game, then I’ll get a Packers tattoo. And if they don’t, I won’t,’ ” said Styles. “So, I think this was maybe 2012, maybe 2013, and I only had time the day before to go and get the tattoo. So I thought, ‘Oh, I’ll just get it because they’re going to win.’ So I got the tattoo, and then they lost.”

He continued, “So yeah, now I have a Green Bay Packers tattoo.”