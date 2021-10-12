Harry Styles is in North Carolina for a Tuesday night stop of his Love on Tour show

Harry Styles Hits the Golf Course with Carolina Hurricanes Players in Between Tour Shows

He sings, he dances, he swings a golf club!

On Monday, Harry Styles enjoyed some leisure time on the links in Durham, North Carolina, playing a round of golf at Old Chatham Golf Club with Carolina Hurricanes players Martin Nečas and Sebastian Aho, according to NHL.com.

Styles is in North Carolina for his Love on Tour stop at Raleigh's PNC Arena. NHL.com said the singer connected with Aho, 24, and Nečas, 22, for the round through the hockey team's owner Tom Dundon and Hurricanes' advisor Justin Williams.

Aho told the outlet that "it was such a fun day." He added of the 27-year-old, "He's a super nice guy and quite a good golfer as well."

Nečas said he "didn't know what to expect" meeting Styles, but that the British singer is "just a normal guy. He was humble, making jokes and it surprised me. He's one of the best singers in the world and is also incredibly nice."

The hockey player posted a picture of the trio golfing on his Instagram, writing, "Golden day ⛳️.."

It was a preview of what's to come for Nečas, who already had tickets to attend Styles' Tuesday show with his girlfriend.

Styles has been having fun on his tour so far, including at his Nashville show when he helped announce the sex of an audience member's baby on the way.

According to photos shared on Twitter, the fans made signs to ask Styles to make the reveal on stage for them. Styles happily shared the news with a smile, causing the crowd to cheer when he says it'll be a "little baby girl" after a brief countdown. The star then got on his knees and feigned tears before saying, "That's what I wanted! Is that what you wanted?"