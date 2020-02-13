Kings' Harrison Barnes Says He Won’t Shave Beard or Cut Hair Until Team Hits .500 Record

Image zoom Harrison Barnes Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty

Harrison Barnes is getting hairy in the name of basketball.

According to ESPN reporter Tim MacMahon, the 27-year-old NBA star has made a vow not to shave his beard or cut his hair until his team, the Sacramento Kings, hits a .500 record this season, meaning they win at least half of their games.

“Harrison Barnes isn’t cutting his hair or shaving until the Kings hit .500 or the season ends,” MacMahon tweeted on Wednesday. “He made the vow in mid-December and looks pretty rugged these days.”

As of Thursday, the Kings have a .389 record, with 21 wins and 33 losses. Their most recent loss was on Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks.

According to Bleacher Report, the Kings haven’t had a season above .500 since the 2005-2006 season.

Some NBA fans joked about Barnes’ hair growth on social media on Wednesday, with many citing the unlikelihood that the Kings would hit a .500 record this season. Some users compared him to fellow NBA player James Harden, who has long had a beard, while others posted snaps from Forrest Gump and Cast Away.

Earlier this week, Barnes was announced as one of 44 finalists for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Team. (The official roster, which will only have 12 players, will be announced later this year, ahead of the Summer Games in Tokyo.)

Barnes previously played in the 2016 Olympics, and was traded to the Kings in February 2019.