Watch the Harlem Globetrotters Nail Some Crazy — and Impressive — Trick Shots at Patriots Stadium

Even the GOAT can’t resist the Harlem Globetrotters … well, a goat.

Two members of the iconic exhibition basketball team visited Gillette Stadium in Foxborough to show off their skills in the lead-up to the Globetrotters’ Massachusetts show next month.

After posing for a photo with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and the team’s multiple Super Bowl trophies, Zeus McClurkin and Firefly Fisher performed six trick shots.

“When the Harlem Globetrotters are in New England, this is how we warm up,” teased the athletes, before one sunk a hoop from atop the scoreboard.

Then, Fisher and McClurkin got some help from the team’s cheerleaders and the Patriots mascot, sinking a few shots from the mid-level sections to down below.

The men realize they “need some help from the GOAT” — but when an animal arrives wearing a jersey, Fisher laments, “I was talking about Tom Brady!”

Ending the video with the most impressive trick yet, Fisher and McClurkin sit in the nosebleeds of the stadium — section 340 to be exact. Throwing the ball from up above, McClurkin gets the ball right through the hoop positioned far below.