Bachelor Alum Hannah Ann Sluss and L.A. Rams Running Back Jake Funk Enjoy Romantic Getaway in Mexico
Hannah Ann Sluss and Super Bowl champ Jake Funk are vacationing in style!
The 25-year-old Bachelor alum posted a carousel of photos to Instagram on Wednesday, showing glimpses of her and boyfriend Funk, 24, enjoying time together in Los Cabos, Mexico, less than two weeks after the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl.
"Can we stay another night? Please @jakefunk34 🥺💛☀️🌴," Sluss captioned the cute snaps, which garnered a slew of comments from fellow Bachelor Nation members, including Victoria Fuller, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, and Cassie Randolph, who wrote: "Yes yes always."
RELATED: Hannah Ann Sluss Appears to Shade Ex Peter Weber After News that He Hooked Up with Hannah Brown
"You guys are so cute omg!!!😍😍😍😍," Selling Sunset newcomer Emma Hernan commented, while Davina Portratz added a string of fire emojis.
In the first picture, Sluss can be seen rocking a sexy, light pink bodycon mini-dress that's cut out near the chest, adding neutral block heels to finish off her date night look.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Meanwhile, Funk looks relaxed in a pair of khakis and a short sleeve dress shirt that's unbuttoned at the collar, along with a fresh pair of Nikes to round out his vacation ensemble.
RELATED VIDEO: Bachelor Nation's Mike Johnson and Hannah Ann Sluss Talk About Learning to Surf
In the second snap, Funk and Sluss pose in front of a pool that looks out over the pristine ocean water, with Sluss donning a rainbow sequin bikini, while Funk's sunset-inspired board shorts are perfect for their warm weather getaway.
RELATED: L.A. Rams' Van Jefferson Reveals Reason He Didn't Know Wife Was in Labor During the Super Bowl
While Funk and Sluss have kept their relationship relatively low profile, the couple has started posting about each other more on their respective social media accounts.
Additionally, Sluss cheered Funk and the rest of the Los Angeles Rams on during their run for the Super Bowl this year, with Sluss posting a handful of photos — including one with the caption, "Good luck kiss" — to her Instagram Story ahead of the Big Game.