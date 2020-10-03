Legendary Baseball Hall of Famer Bob Gibson Dies at 84

Legendary pitcher Bob Gibson has died at the age of 84.

The former St. Louis Cardinals player and Hall of Famer died on Friday, the MLB confirmed on Twitter. Gibson announced last year that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Gibson, born in Nebraska in 1935 as the youngest of seven, first joined the Cardinals in 1959 after initially playing basketball with the Harlem Globetrotters and then deciding on a sport change. He remained with the St. Louis team until his retirement in 1975.

The athlete overcame several health struggles in his childhood before embarking on his career in sports, including asthma, rickets and a heart murmur, according to the MLB. Later, he attended Omaha’s Creighton University and became the school’s first Black baseball player and basketball player.

Image zoom Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

During his time with the Cardinals, the nine-time All-Star set multiple records, retiring as the team’s all-time leader in wins, strikeouts, games started and completed games. He still holds the record for most strikeouts in a World Series game with 17. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 1981.

Gibson was feared for his fastballs, as well as his intense demeanor. “Bob wasn’t just unfriendly when he pitched,” former teammate Joe Torre once told The New York Times. “I’d say it was more like hateful.”

“My thing was winning,” Gibson noted in his 1994 autobiography, according to The Times. “I didn’t see how being pleasant or amiable had anything to do with winning, so I wasn’t pleasant on the mound and I wasn’t amiable off it.”

Image zoom Getty Images

Image zoom Jeff Curry/Getty Images

Gibson’s dominance on the baseball diamond even inspired the MLB to change the standards for pitchers. Following a particularly strong 1968 season, they instituted what became known as the “Gibson rules” — lowering the pitcher’s mound from 15 inches to 10 and making the strike zone smaller.

Current Cardinal’s pitcher Jack Flaherty paid tribute to his mentor Gibson on Friday evening after the team lost their playoff game against the San Diego Padres. “Thank you for all your wisdom,” Flaherty wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of the pair. “You are a legend.”

“Rip Mr Bob Gibson! We will miss you dearly,” fellow Hall of Famer Frank Thomas added in his own tribute. “A standard setter on the mound your entire career and one of the most feared competitors to ever play the game of baseball! I totally enjoyed my conversations with you in Cooperstown. #Thanksforeverything#TrueLegend#Godbless”

News of Gibson’s death comes after the deaths of two other baseball legends, Tom Seaver and Lou Brock. Former manager Tony La Russa noted the tragedy of losing all three in recent weeks.