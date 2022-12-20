Former WWE Star 'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan Reveals He Tackled and Detained Home Invader at Gunpoint

In an exclusive with Wrestling, Inc., the 2011 WWE Hall of Famer detailed a scary incident of an intruder breaking in his home on Thursday

By
Published on December 20, 2022 10:19 AM
Hacksaw Jim Duggan
"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan. Photo: George Napolitano/FilmMagic

Former wrestler "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan was faced with a terrifying, real-life battle when an intruder broke into his home on Thursday.

The WWE alum, 68, told Wrestling Inc. in an interview published Friday that a man in his mid-20s entered his South Carolina home at around 6:45 p.m. the previous evening. Duggan said he tackled him to the ground and grabbed his .44 caliber pistol, proceeding to hold the intruder at gunpoint.

After Duggan and his wife, Debra, heard commotion in their neighborhood that they believed could be related to the man in their home, they turned their Christmas lights off and told the frightened man to be quiet, after the latter reportedly told the couple that people were after him to kill him.

Duggan said he kept his hand on the intruder's back and had his weapon ready for protection until the police arrived. It turns out that the intruder was reportedly fleeing from a group of individuals involved in a "separate legal matter" and had been pounding on "multiple doors" nearby before finding Duggan's door unlocked, per Wrestling Inc.

Duggan said he let Kershaw County Sheriff's Department handle the matter, expressing that he did not want to press charges.

"Thank God we didn't shoot him," Duggan told the outlet of the startling event, which he also addressed on Instagram.

PEOPLE has reached out to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Department for more on the story.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Aside from this latest incident, Duggan has been having a tough time with his health. In May, the star, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011, said he was restarting treatment for prostate cancer.

"I hope you enjoyed the pictures and videos of our travels," Duggan, who also battled prostate cancer last year, said in a video while seated next to his wife, Debra. "We've been having a great time."

"But reality is here, and I'm afraid I have some bad news," he continued. "It seems like my cancer treatment is not over, even after the removal of my prostate last October."

Duggan added, "Tomorrow, I'm having my second hormone shot and Tuesday I'm being set up for radiation treatment, which will be eight weeks, five days a week."

Jim Duggan
"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan and Robbie E. William Baker/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Despite the setback, Duggan said his doctors had good news about his prognosis.

"The doctors are very optimistic that they caught it early," he said in the video. "But still, it's a very terrifying time for me and my family."

Duggan later announced on Aug. 1 via Instagram that he had completed treatment, thanking his family for being by his side and his medical team for "sav(ing) my life."

"For eight weeks I've been coming by, looking at this bell, listening to the other folks coming by and ringing the bell," an emotional Duggan said in the video of finishing his treatment. "I've been looking forward to it."

Related Articles
Hacksaw Jim Duggan
Former WWE Star Jim 'Hacksaw' Duggan Says Cancer Has Returned: My 'Treatment Is Not Over'
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 27: Tim Commerford of Wakrat performs during the "Make America Rage Again" tour at Barclays Center on August 27, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
Rage Against the Machine's Tim Commerford Reveals 'I Have Prostate Cancer'
Clea Shearer on Tamron Hall
The Home Edit's Clea Shearer Is Cancer Free! The Netflix Star Opens Up: 'It's a Very Weird Feeling'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 17: Al Roker attends the 6th Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show at Moonlight Studios on February 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Al Roker's Health Journey Over the Years, in His Own Words
Andy Taylor during Duran Duran in Concert at Webster Hall in New York City on August 27, 2003 - Backstage at Webster Hall in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by James Devaney/WireImage)
Duran Duran Guitarist Andy Taylor Reveals Stage 4 Prostate Cancer Diagnosis: 'There Is No Cure'
https://www.instagram.com/p/ByoKXJOBsok/?hl=en realkevinnash's profile picture realkevinnash Verified Happy 23rd birthday to my son Tristen. Couldn't love you anymore than I do. 175w
WWE Icon Kevin Nash Reveals His 26-Year-Old Son Tristen's Cause of Death
Timothy Haslett Jr.
Man Charged After Malnourished Woman Wearing a Dog Collar Says She Escaped Captivity at Missouri Home
NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe Opens Up About Cancer Diagnosis . Credit: Janssen
Shannon Sharpe Opens Up About His 2016 Prostate Cancer Diagnosis: 'I Didn't Tell Anybody'
Katie Couric says she feels 'super lucky' her breast cancer was detected early
Katie Couric 'Feeling Great' After Two Weeks of Radiation Treatment for Breast Cancer
In this aerial view, vehicles make their way through a flooded area after Hurricane Ian passed through on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage.
Man Who Tried to Drain Pool During Hurricane Ian Is Among Deaths Confirmed as Toll Continues to Rise
Hacksaw Jim Duggan
Former WWE Star Jim 'Hacksaw' Duggan Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer
FALL RIVER, MA - MARCH 19: Police tape hangs in front of gravestones at the Hebrew Cemetery in Fall River, MA, where markers were vandalized, on March 19, 2019. Police are trying to figure out who vandalized approximately 25 gravestones at the Jewish cemetery. Fall River police Sergeant J.T. Hoar said the vandalism at the Hebrew Cemetery on McMahon Street was discovered by a groundskeeper who reported it to police Sunday afternoon. Police said approximately 25 gravestones were defaced with anti-Semitic phrases and drawings of swastikas, and others were knocked over. (Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
2 Teens Charged with Murder After 71-Year-Old's Body Is Found in Hand-Dug Grave in Alabama: Police
Razor Ramon
Scott Hall, Pro Wrestler, Dead at 63 Following Complications from Hip Surgery
Representative Lee Zeldin, a Republican from New York, listens during the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Following Tuesday's results, the National Republican Campaign Committee added 13 House Democrats to the list of 57 it was targeting for defeat in the midterm elections as the GOP seeks to erase Democrats five-seat margin in the House and control of the 50-50 Senate with Vice President Kamala Harris's vote. Photographer: Bridget Bennett/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Man Allegedly Tries to Stab N.Y. Congressman Lee Zeldin During Campaign Event
Scott Hall
WWE Legend Scott Hall to Be Taken Off Life Support, Friend Kevin Nash Says: 'My Heart Is Broken'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 09: NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal attends the grand opening of Shaquille's At L.A. Live at LA Live on March 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 18: Vanessa Bryant attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of MGM's "House Of Gucci" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on November 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Shaquille O'Neal Shows Support for Vanessa Bryant in Ongoing Lawsuit: 'I Feel for Her'