Former WWE Star 'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan Reveals He Tackled and Detained Home Invader at Gunpoint

Former wrestler "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan was faced with a terrifying, real-life battle when an intruder broke into his home on Thursday.

The WWE alum, 68, told Wrestling Inc. in an interview published Friday that a man in his mid-20s entered his South Carolina home at around 6:45 p.m. the previous evening. Duggan said he tackled him to the ground and grabbed his .44 caliber pistol, proceeding to hold the intruder at gunpoint.

After Duggan and his wife, Debra, heard commotion in their neighborhood that they believed could be related to the man in their home, they turned their Christmas lights off and told the frightened man to be quiet, after the latter reportedly told the couple that people were after him to kill him.

Duggan said he kept his hand on the intruder's back and had his weapon ready for protection until the police arrived. It turns out that the intruder was reportedly fleeing from a group of individuals involved in a "separate legal matter" and had been pounding on "multiple doors" nearby before finding Duggan's door unlocked, per Wrestling Inc.

Duggan said he let Kershaw County Sheriff's Department handle the matter, expressing that he did not want to press charges.

"Thank God we didn't shoot him," Duggan told the outlet of the startling event, which he also addressed on Instagram.

PEOPLE has reached out to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Department for more on the story.

Aside from this latest incident, Duggan has been having a tough time with his health. In May, the star, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011, said he was restarting treatment for prostate cancer.

"I hope you enjoyed the pictures and videos of our travels," Duggan, who also battled prostate cancer last year, said in a video while seated next to his wife, Debra. "We've been having a great time."

"But reality is here, and I'm afraid I have some bad news," he continued. "It seems like my cancer treatment is not over, even after the removal of my prostate last October."

Duggan added, "Tomorrow, I'm having my second hormone shot and Tuesday I'm being set up for radiation treatment, which will be eight weeks, five days a week."

"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan and Robbie E. William Baker/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Despite the setback, Duggan said his doctors had good news about his prognosis.

"The doctors are very optimistic that they caught it early," he said in the video. "But still, it's a very terrifying time for me and my family."

Duggan later announced on Aug. 1 via Instagram that he had completed treatment, thanking his family for being by his side and his medical team for "sav(ing) my life."

"For eight weeks I've been coming by, looking at this bell, listening to the other folks coming by and ringing the bell," an emotional Duggan said in the video of finishing his treatment. "I've been looking forward to it."