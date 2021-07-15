On Wednesday, a federal judge approved a 30-day delay in the start of Gina Chiles' prison sentence for wire fraud, because 20-year-old Jordan will be competing in the Summer Games

Gymnast Jordan Chiles' Mom Gets Delay in Prison Sentence Start Date to Support Daughter at Tokyo Olympics

Jordan Chiles' mother will get to support the gymnast as she represents Team U.S.A. at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

On Wednesday, a federal judge approved a 30-day delay in the start of Gina Chiles' prison sentence for wire fraud, because 20-year-old Jordan will be competing in the Summer Games from July 23 to Aug. 8.

In a motion filed July 13 and obtained by PEOPLE, Gina's attorneys asked the court to allow her to self-surrender on Aug. 26, to give Jordan "some additional time to have her mother's emotional support and guidance during such a monumental time her young life."

The prosecution did not object to the motion, according to court documents.

Jordan Chiles Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty

According to court documents obtained by CBS 42, Gina previously admitted to stealing from clients and spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on personal expenses through her commercial properties management business, Inspire Vision Property Management LLC.

Gina, who pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud, was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison, the outlet reported.

She was initially supposed to report to federal prison on July 27 — the day that the women's gymnastics team is expected to compete in the final if they make it through qualifying.

Gina opened up about watching her daughter achieve greatness during a trying time for their family, as she appeared on Today this week with the other moms of the gymnastics women's team.