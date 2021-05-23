Chellsie Memmel competed at the U.S. Classics after having retired from gymnastics back in 2012 to start a family

Chellsie Memmel, 32, Comes Out of Retirement After Becoming a Mom of 2 to Compete at U.S. Classic

Chellsie Memmel has made her comeback.

On Saturday, the 32-year-old gymnast and mother of two came out of retirement after nine years to compete in two events at the U.S. Classic.

Memmel, the 2005 world all-around champion and 2008 Olympic Games silver medalist, performed an impressive full-twisting Yurchenko on the vault on Saturday. On the beam, she slightly slipped during an Arabian somersault but quickly recovered and finished off her performance, according to the Wall Street Journal.

While Memmel's fall on the beam left her shy of meeting the Tokyo Olympics qualifying score, her petition to compete at the national championship has been accepted, USA Today reported.

"I feel like this is a win," Memmel said after the event. "It felt really good. It felt great to start on vault with one of my best vaults of the weekend. Obviously beam didn't go as I wanted but I'm happy. I put myself out there and I couldn't have asked for a better day."

Former gymnast Nastia Liukin congratulated Memmel on her comeback on Twitter, sharing a photo of the pair and writing, "SO incredibly proud of you Chel. You are inspiring the entire world - every generation - showing that age is truly just a number AND your true love and passion for the sport @CMemmel."

Memmel initially retried from gymnastics in 2012 after her final performance at the Classics. The following year, she married Kory Maier, a mechanical engineer, and they went on to welcome two children: son Dashel Dean, now 6, and daughter Audrielle Ruth, now 3.

According to USA Today, Memmel began to ponder a return to gymnastics about a year-and-a-half ago. Her father and former coach, Andy, was also gently teasing his daughter to get back in the sport.

"The biggest thing for me is don't be afraid to go after something, to set a goal," Memmel said last week, according to USA Today. "And try not to listen to someone who tells you, 'Yeah, you probably can't do it.' It should be about you and your journey and not listening to people who don't think you can."

After completing her routines on the vault and the beam at the Classic on Saturday, Memmel received a big hug from her dad. Her husband was also in attendance, as seen in the athlete's Instagram post.

While speaking to reporters afterwards, Memmel said with her return to gymnastics, she "just wanted to put that message out to anybody who thought they missed their chance at something or didn't get a chance to try it."