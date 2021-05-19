The sports star was riding her bike when the driver drifted into the bike lane and collided with her, the Lakewood Police Department said in a statement

Gwen Inglis, Renowned U.S. Cycling Champion, Struck and Killed by Suspected DUI Driver During Training Ride

Gwen Inglis, a reigning U.S. road race champion, was struck and killed by a suspected DUI driver while on a training ride Sunday morning.

The crash occurred around 10 a.m. in Lakewood, Colorado, according to police.

Inglis, 46, was riding her bike eastbound when the driver drifted into the bike lane and collided with her, the Lakewood Police Department said in a statement.

She was transported to the local hospital, where she died of her injuries.

Police arrested the driver of the vehicle, who was identified as 29-year-old Ryan Scott Montoya. He is charged with vehicular homicide involving DUI or DUID, jail records show.

Ryan Montoya Credit: Lakewood Police

Montoya is currently being held at Jefferson County jail on $50,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

It's unclear if he has entered a plea at this time. An attorney for Montoya could not be immediately identified to comment on his behalf.

Inglis was the reigning champion for the U.S. road race champion in the 45-49 age group after winning in 2019. The national championship was canceled in 2020 due the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inglis rode with the Stages Cycling Team and with Black Swift / Cycleton Cycling Team in recent years.

Gwen Inglis Credit: Andy Cross/getty

In a statement to PEOPLE, the Bicycle Racing Association of Colorado mourned the loss of the renowned cyclist.

"Colorado cycling lost one of their best yesterday. There are few words that can express the feeling of loss for any of our cycling community, and Gwen was a particularly special person," the organization wrote. "She was a multiple National and State Champion on the bike and very well known across the cycling community in Colorado. Even more impressive was her character off the bike."