NHL Legend Guy Lafleur Dies at 70: 'One of the Greatest Players,' Montreal Canadiens Say

NHL Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur has died at age 70.

The Montreal Canadiens, with whom Lafleur played for 14 years, confirmed the former ice hockey star's death on Friday in a statement and on social media. No cause of death has been revealed.

Canadiens owner, president and CEO Geoff Molson said the organization is "deeply saddened" and "devastated" over Lafleur's death.

"Guy had an exceptional career and always remained humble, accessible and close to the Habs and hockey fans in Quebec, Canada and around the world," said Molson in Friday's statement. "Throughout his career, he allowed us to experience great moments of collective pride. He was one of the greatest players in our organization while becoming an extraordinary ambassador for our organization and for hockey.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman celebrated Lafleur's legacy in a statement shared by the league. "You didn't need to see Guy Lafleur's name and number on his sweater when 'The Flower' had the puck on his stick," he said.

Details regarding services and other upcoming events to honor Lafleur's life "will be announced shortly," per the Canadiens' statement.

Molson said the Canadiens "will provide all the necessary support to the members of his family and his close circle of friends during this extremely difficult time."

Born in Thurso, Quebec, in Sept. 1951, Lafleur was the top junior hockey player in Canada before the Canadiens picked him up with the first overall pick in the 1971 NHL Draft. Lafleur found incredible success in the league, even becoming the first player in league history to tally 50 goals in six straight seasons.

In 1973, Lafleur won his first Stanley Cup championship with the Canadiens. The man nicknamed "The Flower and "Le Démon Blond" also helped the Canadiens claim four straight NHL titles between 1976 and 1980.

Also beginning in 1976, Lafleur was named the winner of the Art Ross Trophy (for the league's top scorer) and the Pearson Trophy (for the league's top performer, as determined by players) three times in a row.

"Nothing came before the game, as Lafleur dedicated himself to a single objective: having his team come out on top every night," the Canadiens said in Friday's statement.

Lafleur was inducted to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1988, three years after the Canadiens retired his No. 10. He returned to the NHL that same year, playing for the New York Rangers and the Quebec Nordiques (now the Colorado Avalanche) between 1988 and 1991.

After his second and final retirement, Lafleur was named a Montreal Canadiens Ambassador and became "a regular presence at team events both around games and in the community" over the last four decades. In 2017, Lefleur was named one of the NHL's 100 greatest players of all time.