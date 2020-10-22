Gus Kenworthy Reveals Massive Bruise After 'Really Stupid' Ski Crash In Switzerland

The Olympian recently spent some time training in Austria and Switzerland ahead of the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing

Gus Kenworthy is back on the slopes — in spite of a sizable bruise.

The Olympic skier, 29, shared on Thursday some footage of a recent fall while training on a halfpipe in Switzerland.

"I had a couple really stupid little crashes like this one," he wrote atop an Instagram Story video. The Switzerland trip marked the first time Kenworthy got back on his skis after undergoing knee surgery earlier this year.

In another slide on his Instagram Stories, Kenworthy added that he "ended up with a huge bruise on my a— just in time to fly for 15 hours!"

"Do you wanna see? Y/N," he added, sharing only the "Yes" portion of an Instagram poll. On the following slide, he joked, "K well since you insist!" before sharing a photo of the bruise, which takes up almost his entire right butt cheek.

"Enjoy!" he wrote atop the photo.

He shared one last photo of a pink and purple sunset over the Swiss mountains, writing, "Very sweet of Switzerland to dedicate a sunset to my bruise..."

Kenworthy, who won a silver medal for the U.S. at the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, announced in December 2019 that he'll be competing for Great Britain in 2022.

"This is a great opportunity for me to start again and compete in three events in 2022," Kenworthy, who will now compete as a part of GB Snowsport, said in a statement at the time. "I have strong roots in the UK and have been close with many of the athletes. For me, this is an incredible opportunity to join a first-class team and I believe we will be able to deliver great results."

Kenworthy was born in Chelmsford, Essex, and holds a United Kingdom passport, which qualifies him for the move, which was approved by the International Ski Federation (FIS).

“I am also doing this for my mother who was born and lived in the UK for much of her life, she has always been my greatest supporter throughout my career,” Kenworthy added in his statement. “She taught me to ski when I was three years old and is the reason I compete today. It’s great to now be representing GB – a country which means so much to me and my family.”

The athlete shared earlier this month that he's busy preparing for the upcoming Winter Games in Beijing.

Sharing a selfie from Innsbruck, Austria, on October 1 — his 29th birthday — Kenworthy shared that he had just arrived in the country for an "intensive 10 day fitness camp" before traveling to Switzerland to "get back on skis for the first time since my knee surgery a few months ago."

"I was a bit nervous to travel internationally at the moment but there is less than a year-and-a-half until the 2022 Winter Olympics and our qualifying events begin in two months 😱 " he wrote in the caption, "so I really couldn't miss this important opportunity to test out my knee and get back to training. Thank you all in advance for the birthday wishes. Vote for Biden! ✌🏼💕🥰"

Last week, Kenworthy shared a selfie from the slopes in Switzerland, showing off a "Vote Biden Harris 2020" sticker and a Black Lives Matter sticker.