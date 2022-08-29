A Guide to All 23 of Serena Williams' Grand Slam Wins

01 of 23 1999 US Open Serena Williams. Mark Sandten/Bongarts/Getty Serena Williams was just 17 when she scored her very first Grand Slam victory in N.Y.C. in 1999, taking down No. 1 ranked Martina Hingis of Switzerland, 6-3, 7-6.

02 of 23 2002 French Open Bob Martin/Sports Illustrated/Getty The young star's next big victory came nearly three years later — against her own big sis, Venus — at her first French Open final.

03 of 23 2002 Wimbledon Mike Hewitt/Getty The Williams sisters' dynasty continued that summer, with Serena besting Venus in London to win another Grand Slam.

04 of 23 2002 US Open Gary M. Prior/Getty Serena beat — you guessed it! — Venus in two at the 2002 US Open that August.

05 of 23 2003 Australian Open Adam Pretty/Getty Back down under, Serena and Venus again went head-to-head, with Venus putting up a fight in the second set before losing to her younger sister.

06 of 23 2003 Wimbledon Bongarts/Getty In case you thought they were done, they weren't: Serena and Venus faced off in London in 2003, with Serena falling behind in the first set before staging a comeback. She'd lose her next two Wimbledon finals to Maria Sharapova (2004) and later, Venus (2008).

07 of 23 2005 Australian Open Sean Garnsworthy/Getty Look at that smile! Serena scooped up her next W, this one against fellow American Lindsay Davenport, back in Melbourne.

08 of 23 2007 Australian Open Clive Brunskill/Getty In the midst of their early aughts rivalry, Serena bested Russia's Maria Sharapova in two sets at the 2007 Austrailan Open.

09 of 23 2008 US Open Manny Millan /Sports Illustrated/Getty Another year, another US Open win for Serena, this one against Serbia's Jelena Janković.

10 of 23 2009 Australian Open Lucas Dawson/Getty Can you say "on a roll"? No one could touch Serena, including Russia's Dinara Safina, who fell to the GOAT in two sets in Melbourne.

11 of 23 2009 Wimbledon CARL DE SOUZA/AFP/Getty It was back to facing off against Venus in 2009, when Serena beat her in London, 7-6, 6-2.

12 of 23 2010 Australian Open Cameron Spencer/Getty Orange you glad Serena kept racking up the wins, as she did again in 2010 against Belgium's Justine Henin?

13 of 23 2010 Wimbledon Matthew Stockman/Getty On the grass at Wimbledon in 2010, Williams won in two against Russia's Vera Zvonareva.

14 of 23 2012 Wimbledon Clive Brunskill/Getty Here she is! Serena's 2012 Wimbledon victory came against Poland's Agnieszka Radwańska.

15 of 23 2012 US Open Clive Brunskill/Getty Serena got the shot (and more) against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus, going two for three in the final.

16 of 23 2013 French Open Clive Brunskill/Getty It was another Serena vs. Sharapova final in 2013, this time in Paris, where Serena won 6-4, 6-4.

17 of 23 2013 US Open Serena Williams. Clive Brunskill/Getty Serena saw Azarenka in N.Y.C. again — and again, was victorious over her.

18 of 23 2014 US Open Streeter Lecka/Getty You'd be jumping for joy, too, if you'd just won your third straight US Open, this one against pal Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark.

19 of 23 2015 Australian Open Robert Prezioso/Getty Why ... is she so darn good?! The last time Serena saw Sharapova was in this final, which she won in two, in 2015.

20 of 23 2015 French Open Dan Istitene/Getty Serena gave her trophy a little extra love after she beat the Czech Republic's Lucie Šafářová in France.

21 of 23 2015 Wimbledon Serena Williams. Shaun Botterill/Getty The athlete had all the feels following her victory over Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza.

22 of 23 2016 Wimbledon JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Her most recent Wimbledon victory came over Germany's Angelique Kerber, though Kerber turned right around and delivered Serena a Wimbledon loss in 2018.