A Guide to All 23 of Serena Williams' Grand Slam Wins

As she heads into what may be her final US Open, look back on all of Serena Williams' greatest singles victories

Published on August 29, 2022
01 of 23

1999 US Open

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 11: US OPEN 1999, FRAUEN FINALE, New York/USA; SIEGERIN Serena WILLIAMS/USA (Photo by Mark Sandten/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Serena Williams. Mark Sandten/Bongarts/Getty

Serena Williams was just 17 when she scored her very first Grand Slam victory in N.Y.C. in 1999, taking down No. 1 ranked Martina Hingis of Switzerland, 6-3, 7-6.

02 of 23

2002 French Open

FRANCE - JUNE 01: Tennis: French Open, Serena Williams before match vs Janette Husarova, View of stadium, Roland Garros, Paris, FRA 6/1/2002 (Photo by Bob Martin/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (SetNumber: X65997 TK6)
Bob Martin/Sports Illustrated/Getty

The young star's next big victory came nearly three years later — against her own big sis, Venus — at her first French Open final.

03 of 23

2002 Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON - JULY 6: Wimbledon Ladies champion Serena Williams of the USA poses with the winning trophy at the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championship held at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London on July 6, 2002. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Mike Hewitt/Getty

The Williams sisters' dynasty continued that summer, with Serena besting Venus in London to win another Grand Slam.

04 of 23

2002 US Open

FLUSHING, NY - AUGUST 28: Serena Williams waits for a serve from Dinara Safina of Russia during the US Open on August 28, 2002 at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Flushing, New York. (Photo by Gary M. Prior/Getty Images)
Gary M. Prior/Getty

Serena beat — you guessed it! — Venus in two at the 2002 US Open that August.

05 of 23

2003 Australian Open

MELBOURNE - JANUARY 25: Serena Williams of the USA in action against her sister Venus Williams of the USA during the Women's Singles final during the Australian Open Tennis Championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia on January 25, 2003. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)
Adam Pretty/Getty

Back down under, Serena and Venus again went head-to-head, with Venus putting up a fight in the second set before losing to her younger sister.

06 of 23

2003 Wimbledon

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 05: Wimbledon 2003, London; Frauen/Einzel/Finale; Serena WILLIAMS - Wimbledonsiegerin 2003 - (Photo by Bongarts/Getty Images)
Bongarts/Getty

In case you thought they were done, they weren't: Serena and Venus faced off in London in 2003, with Serena falling behind in the first set before staging a comeback. She'd lose her next two Wimbledon finals to Maria Sharapova (2004) and later, Venus (2008).

07 of 23

2005 Australian Open

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 29: Serena Williams of the USA holds aloft the trophy after winning the Womens Final against Lindsay Davenport of the USA during day thirteen of the Australian Open Grand Slam at Melbourne Park January 29, 2005 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sean Garnsworthy/Getty Images)
Sean Garnsworthy/Getty

Look at that smile! Serena scooped up her next W, this one against fellow American Lindsay Davenport, back in Melbourne.

08 of 23

2007 Australian Open

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 15: Serena Williams of the USA celebrates winning a point during her round match against Mara Santangelo of Italy on day one of the Australian Open 2007 at Melbourne Park on January 15, 2007 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Clive Brunskill/Getty

In the midst of their early aughts rivalry, Serena bested Russia's Maria Sharapova in two sets at the 2007 Austrailan Open.

09 of 23

2008 US Open

Tennis: US Open: USA Serena Williams victorious with trophy after Women's Final vs Serbia Jelena Jankovic at National Tennis Center. Flushing, NY 9/7/2008 CREDIT: Manny Millan (Photo by Manny Millan /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X81024 TK7 R15 F131 )
Manny Millan /Sports Illustrated/Getty

Another year, another US Open win for Serena, this one against Serbia's Jelena Janković.

10 of 23

2009 Australian Open

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 31: Serena Williams of the United States of America poses with the Daphne Akhurst Trophy after winning the women's final match against Dinara Safina of Russia during day thirteen of the 2009 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 31, 2009 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Lucas Dawson/Getty Images)
Lucas Dawson/Getty

Can you say "on a roll"? No one could touch Serena, including Russia's Dinara Safina, who fell to the GOAT in two sets in Melbourne.

11 of 23

2009 Wimbledon

Serena Williams celebrates after beating her sister Venus 7-6, 6-2, during their Women's Singles Final of the 2009 Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Tennis Club, in southwest London, on July 4, 2009. AFP PHOTO/CARL DE SOUZA (Photo credit should read CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images)
CARL DE SOUZA/AFP/Getty

It was back to facing off against Venus in 2009, when Serena beat her in London, 7-6, 6-2.

12 of 23

2010 Australian Open

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 27: Serena Williams of the United States of America plays a forehand in her quarterfinal match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during day ten of the 2010 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 27, 2010 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Cameron Spencer/Getty

Orange you glad Serena kept racking up the wins, as she did again in 2010 against Belgium's Justine Henin?

13 of 23

2010 Wimbledon

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Serena Williams of USA holds the Championship trophy after winning her Ladies Singles Final Match against Vera Zvonareva of Russia on Day Twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 3, 2010 in London, England. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Matthew Stockman/Getty

On the grass at Wimbledon in 2010, Williams won in two against Russia's Vera Zvonareva.

14 of 23

2012 Wimbledon

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Serena Williams of the USA celebrates after winning her Ladies' Singles quarterfinal match against Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic on day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 3, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Clive Brunskill/Getty

Here she is! Serena's 2012 Wimbledon victory came against Poland's Agnieszka Radwańska.

15 of 23

2012 US Open

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 09: Serena Williams of the United States poses with the championship trophy in front of photographers after defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus to win the women's singles final match on Day Fourteen of the 2012 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 9, 2012 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Clive Brunskill/Getty

Serena got the shot (and more) against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus, going two for three in the final.

16 of 23

2013 French Open

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 08: Serena Williams of United States of America poses with the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen after victory in the Women's Singles Final match against Maria Sharapova of Russia during day fourteen of French Open at Roland Garros on June 8, 2013 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Clive Brunskill/Getty

It was another Serena vs. Sharapova final in 2013, this time in Paris, where Serena won 6-4, 6-4.

17 of 23

2013 US Open

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 29: Serena Williams of the United States of America plays a forehand during her women's singles second round match against Galina Voskoboeva of Kazakhstan on Day Four of the 2013 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2013 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Serena Williams. Clive Brunskill/Getty

Serena saw Azarenka in N.Y.C. again — and again, was victorious over her.

18 of 23

2014 US Open

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 07: Serena Williams of the United States celebrates with the trophy after defeating Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark to win their women's singles final match on Day fourteen of the 2014 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 7, 2014 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Williams defeated Wozniacki in two sets by a score of 6-3, 6-3. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Streeter Lecka/Getty

You'd be jumping for joy, too, if you'd just won your third straight US Open, this one against pal Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark.

19 of 23

2015 Australian Open

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 31: Serena Williams of the United States reacts to a point in her women's final match against Maria Sharapova of Russia during day 13 of the 2015 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 31, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Robert Prezioso/Getty Images)
Robert Prezioso/Getty

Why ... is she so darn good?! The last time Serena saw Sharapova was in this final, which she won in two, in 2015.

20 of 23

2015 French Open

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 06: Serena Williams of the United States poses with the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen trophy after winning the Women's Singles Final against Lucie Safarova of Czech Republic on day fourteen of the 2015 French Open at Roland Garros on June 6, 2015 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)
Dan Istitene/Getty

Serena gave her trophy a little extra love after she beat the Czech Republic's Lucie Šafářová in France.

21 of 23

2015 Wimbledon

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Serena Williams of the United States celebrates a point in her Ladies Singles Third Round match against Heather Watson of Great Britain during day five of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 3, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Serena Williams. Shaun Botterill/Getty

The athlete had all the feels following her victory over Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza.

22 of 23

2016 Wimbledon

TOPSHOT - US player Serena Williams celebrates winning the first set against Germany's Angelique Kerber during the women's singles final on the thirteenth day of the 2016 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 9, 2016. / AFP / JUSTIN TALLIS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo credit should read JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty

Her most recent Wimbledon victory came over Germany's Angelique Kerber, though Kerber turned right around and delivered Serena a Wimbledon loss in 2018.

23 of 23

2017 Australian Open

Serena Williams poses with the Daphne Akhurst Trophy after winning the Women's Singles Final against Venus Williams of the United States on day 13 of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 28, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia.
Clive Brunskill/Getty

Serena's most recent Grand Slam win was one for the books: she faced off against Venus for the first time in years and she was secretly pregnant with her daughter!

