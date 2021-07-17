Gui Khury won the gold medal after he became the first skateboarder to land a 1080 on a non-mega vert ramp on Friday, right in front of Tony Hawk

12-Year-Old Boy from Brazil Becomes the Youngest X Games Gold Medalist in Sporting Event's History

A 12-year-old boy from Brazil has made skateboarding history.

On Friday, Gui Khury made a name for himself as the youngest gold medalist in X Games history when he became the first skateboarder to land a 1080 on a non-mega vert ramp.

Posting to Instagram after his win, Khury shared a playful snapshot of himself biting the gold medal, writing, "OMG!!🥇Best Trick @xgames," alongside the post.

During the Vert Best Trick competition at the event in Vista, California, Khury beat out eight others, including skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, who was a surprise entry in the competition.

Hawk, 53, previously hadn't competed in the X Games since 2003. He reportedly decided to enter the competition less than an hour before it began, the organization noted.

The event was held at the CA Training Facility (CATF), "the world's only high-performance center for skateboarding," per Forbes.

When asked during a broadcast why he came out of retirement to skate in the competition, Hawk explained, "If you build it, I will come."

"There's a serious lack of vert events nowadays and I gotta support it as best I can," he added. "If that means getting involved, I'm in!"

Khury — whose full name is Guilherme Khury — has made history on other occasions in the past as well.