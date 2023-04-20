Entertainment Sports Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks Calls LeBron James 'Old' After Lakers Lose Tense Game 2 of Series Brooks said he wishes he could have competed against a younger version of the Lakers star because "it would have been a harder task" By Natasha Dye Natasha Dye Twitter Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 20, 2023 01:06 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Justin Ford/Getty Images; Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images Memphis Grizzlies' player Dillon Brooks isn't scared of LeBron James. The Grizzlies guard, 27, got into it with the Lakers star, 38, during the second half of Wednesday's Game 2 at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, and Brooks didn't shy away from reminding the NBA superstar which team won the game. "I don't care. He's old," Brooks told ESPN's Tim MacMahon after Memphis pulled off a 103-93 win over Los Angeles to tie the series. Brooks said he was "waiting for" James to instigate some competitive dialogue in the series but didn't think it'd start until games four or five. "He wanted to say something when I got my fourth foul," Brooks recalled. "I poke bears. I don't respect no one 'til they come and give me 40. I pride myself on what I do is defense and taking on any challenge," he explained. LeBron James' 'Lonely' Early Years in Ohio Detailed in New Biography as His Biopic Sets Release Date AP Photo/Brandon Dill And speaking to Grizzlies beat reporter Damichael Cole, Brooks said he wishes he would have been able to compete against a younger version of the Lakers star because "it would have been a harder task." After Brooks' postgame comments, MacMahon noted that the Grizzlies defensive star once posted about James being "the champion" in 2012. Brooks had 12 points on Wednesday night with only three rebounds and a single assist in Memphis's win. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. James had 28 points and 12 rebounds in the Game 2 loss to Memphis. The series will travel to Los Angeles this week for two games at the Crypto.com Arena before both teams return to Memphis. "They don't miss a beat. We knew that," James said of Memphis' scrappy young team after the loss. AP Photo/Brandon Dill Dell Curry Says Sons Stephen and Seth 'Can't Get Too High or Too Low' amid Playoffs 'Rough Patch' (Exclusive) "Game 3 is the most important game of the series," James said about the pressure his team faces on Saturday. Although the Lakers will take back the home-court advantage, James said it doesn't matter. "It's a 1-1 series. Both teams are tied. Both teams feel like they can win on each other's floor." The Grizzlies and the Lakers tip-off for Game 3 on Saturday at 7 p.m. in Los Angeles.