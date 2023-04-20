Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks Calls LeBron James 'Old' After Lakers Lose Tense Game 2 of Series

Brooks said he wishes he could have competed against a younger version of the Lakers star because "it would have been a harder task"

Published on April 20, 2023 01:06 PM
Dillon Brooks; LeBron James
Photo: Justin Ford/Getty Images; Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Memphis Grizzlies' player Dillon Brooks isn't scared of LeBron James.

The Grizzlies guard, 27, got into it with the Lakers star, 38, during the second half of Wednesday's Game 2 at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, and Brooks didn't shy away from reminding the NBA superstar which team won the game.

"I don't care. He's old," Brooks told ESPN's Tim MacMahon after Memphis pulled off a 103-93 win over Los Angeles to tie the series.

Brooks said he was "waiting for" James to instigate some competitive dialogue in the series but didn't think it'd start until games four or five. "He wanted to say something when I got my fourth foul," Brooks recalled.

"I poke bears. I don't respect no one 'til they come and give me 40. I pride myself on what I do is defense and taking on any challenge," he explained.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) talks to Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during the second half of Game 2 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2023
AP Photo/Brandon Dill

And speaking to Grizzlies beat reporter Damichael Cole, Brooks said he wishes he would have been able to compete against a younger version of the Lakers star because "it would have been a harder task."

After Brooks' postgame comments, MacMahon noted that the Grizzlies defensive star once posted about James being "the champion" in 2012.

Brooks had 12 points on Wednesday night with only three rebounds and a single assist in Memphis's win.

James had 28 points and 12 rebounds in the Game 2 loss to Memphis. The series will travel to Los Angeles this week for two games at the Crypto.com Arena before both teams return to Memphis.

"They don't miss a beat. We knew that," James said of Memphis' scrappy young team after the loss.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) goes sup for a dunk against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during the first half of Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2023
AP Photo/Brandon Dill

"Game 3 is the most important game of the series," James said about the pressure his team faces on Saturday.

Although the Lakers will take back the home-court advantage, James said it doesn't matter. "It's a 1-1 series. Both teams are tied. Both teams feel like they can win on each other's floor."

The Grizzlies and the Lakers tip-off for Game 3 on Saturday at 7 p.m. in Los Angeles.

