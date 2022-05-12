Greg Norman Faces Backlash for Calling Saudi Killings 'Mistakes' Ahead of His Upcoming Saudi-Backed Tournament
LIV Golf Investments CEO and two-time champion Greg Norman is facing backlash for his recent comments about his Saudi-backed LIV golf league, in the wake of the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi Arabian journalist.
In 2018, Khashoggi – a prominent Saudi journalist who fell out with the Saudi royal family before going into self-imposed exile in America in 2017 – entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to obtain divorce papers from his first wife in order to be able to marry his fiancée, according to BBC News. Investigators concluded that he was murdered within the building by agents sent to bring him back to Saudi Arabia "by force" if necessary, and though a trial was held for his murder, the UN's investigation says there are still questions about who within the government had information or could have ordered the execution.
Norman, 67, was named head of the new league, which is backed by Saudi investors, last year. The announcement sparked debate over Saudi Arabia's controversial human rights abuses, including the killing of Khashoggi and the execution of 81 people in March.
"It's reprehensible what happened with Khashoggi. Own up to it, talk about it," Norman said to Sky Sports reporter Jamie Weir in March. In the same interview, Norman said that he does "not answer to Saudi Arabia" and "100 percent understands" the concerns regarding his Saudi-backed league, but believes that the country's senior leadership doesn't "want that stigma:" "They want to change that culture and they are changing it."
However, comments Norman made during his media availability on Wednesday have sparked controversy once again.
"Everybody has owned up to it, right?" Norman said to London newspaper The Times, adding, "It has been spoken about, from what I've read, going on what you guys reported. Take ownership, no matter what it is."
"Look, we've all made mistakes and you just want to learn from those mistakes and how you can correct them going forward," Norman said.
He also seemed to suggest that he is less confident in the "cultural change" he was touting in March. In his interview with The Times, Norman said, "I'm not going to get into politics. I don't know what the Saudi government does. I don't want to get into that. Every country has a cross to bear."
Earlier this week, the PGA Tour announced that it will not permit members to compete in the Saudi-funded tournament, according to Golf Week. The tournament will take place in London next month. Norman did not respond to a request for comment.